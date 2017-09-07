September 7, 2017

Smartphone screen technology used to trick harmful bacteria

by Karolinska Institutet

Conducting plastics found in smartphone screens can be used to trick the metabolism of pathogenic bacteria, report scientists at the Swedish Medical Nanoscience Center at Karolinska Institutet in the scientific journal npj Biofilms and Microbiomes. By adding or removing electrons from the plastic surface, bacteria may be tricked into growing more or less. The method may find widespread use in preventing bacterial infections in hospitals or improve effectiveness in wastewater management.

When attach to a surface they grow quickly into a thick film known as a biofilm. These biofilms frequently occur in our surroundings but are especially dangerous in hospitals where they can cause life threatening infections. Researchers have now aimed to address this problem by producing coatings for medical devices made from a cheap conducting plastic called PEDOT, which is what makes smartphone screens respond to touch. By applying a small voltage, the PEDOT surface was either flooded with electrons or left almost empty, which in turn affected the growth of Salmonella bacteria.

"When the bacteria land on a surface full of electrons, they cannot replicate," explains principal investigator Agneta Richter-Dahlfors, Professor at Karolinska Institutet's Department of Neuroscience and Director of the Swedish Medical Nanoscience Center. "They have nowhere to deposit their own electrons which they need to do in order to respire."

On the other hand, if the bacteria encountered an empty PEDOT surface, the opposite happened, as they grew to a thick biofilm.

"With the electrons being continually sucked out of the , bacteria could continually deposit their own , giving them the energy they needed to grow quickly," says Professor Richter-Dahlfors.

This left the research team in a position where, at the flick of a switch, they could either abolish bacterial growth or let it continue more effectively. This has many implications for both health and industry.

"To begin with, we can coat with this material to make them more resistant to colonisation by bacteria," says Professor Richter-Dahlfors. "However, if we look to industries like wastewater management that need a lot of beneficial biofilms to create clean water, we can produce surfaces that will promote biofilm production," she continues.

In the future the research team will work to integrate this technology into devices that could one day be implanted into patients to keep them safe when undergoing medical procedures or having devices implanted.

More information: Salvador Gomez-Carretero et al. Redox-active conducting polymers modulate Salmonella biofilm formation by controlling availability of electron acceptors, npj Biofilms and Microbiomes (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41522-017-0027-0

Provided by Karolinska Institutet

Citation: Smartphone screen technology used to trick harmful bacteria (2017, September 7) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-smartphone-screen-technology-bacteria.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Killing bacteria by hacking plastics with silver and electricity
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)