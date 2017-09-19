September 19, 2017

Science denial not limited to political right

by University of Illinois at Chicago

Science denial not limited to political right
Credit: University of Illinois at Chicago

In the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, many claims have been made that science denial, particularly as it relates to climate change, is primarily a problem of the political right.

But what happens when scientific conclusions challenge liberals' attitudes on , such as gun control, nuclear power or immigration?

A new study from at the University of Illinois at Chicago and published online in Social Psychological and Personality Science suggests people of all political backgrounds can be motivated to participate in science denial.

UIC researchers Anthony Washburn, a graduate student in psychology, and Linda Skitka, professor of psychology, had participants indicate their political orientation, evaluate fabricated scientific results, and, based on the data, decide what the studies concluded.

Once they were informed of the correct interpretations of the data, participants were then asked to rate how much they agreed with, found knowledgeable, and trusted the researchers' correct interpretation.

"Not only were both sides equally likely to seek out attitude confirming scientific conclusions, both were also willing to work harder and longer when doing so got them to a conclusion that fit with their existing attitudes," says Washburn, the lead author of the study. "And when the correct interpretation of the results did not confirm participants' attitudes, they were more likely to view the researchers involved with the study as less trustworthy, less knowledgeable, and disagreed with their conclusions more."

These effects were constant no matter what issue was under consideration, which included six social issues—immigration, , climate change, , and same sex marriage—and one control issue—skin rash treatment.

Rather than strictly a conservative phenomenon, science denial may be a result of a more basic desire of people wanting to see the world in ways that fit with their personal preferences, political or otherwise, according to the researchers.

The results also shed light on science denial in public discourse, Skitka added.

"Before assuming that one group of people or another are anti-science because they disagree with one scientific , we should make an effort to consider different motivations that are likely at play, which might have nothing to do with per se," she said.

More information: Anthony N. Washburn et al. Science Denial Across the Political Divide, Social Psychological and Personality Science (2017). DOI: 10.1177/1948550617731500

Journal information: Social Psychological and Personality Science

Provided by University of Illinois at Chicago

Citation: Science denial not limited to political right (2017, September 19) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-science-denial-limited-political.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Political left, right similarly motivated to avoid rival views
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

8 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

13 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (3)