Polarization for controversial scientific issues increases with more education

August 21, 2017
Polarization for controversial scientific issues increases with more education
Carnegie Mellon University researchers examined predictors of Americans' beliefs about six potentially controversial issues -- stem cell research, the big bang, human evolution, genetically modified foods, nanotechnology and climate change. And they measured education by the highest degree earned, science classes taken in high school and college and aptitude on general science facts.They found that beliefs were correlated with both political and religious identity for stem cell research, the big bang and evolution and with political identity alone on climate change. On each of these issues, individuals with more education, science education and science literacy had more polarized beliefs. Credit: Baruch Fischhoff

A commonly proposed solution to help diffuse the political and religious polarization surrounding controversial scientific issues like evolution or climate change is education.

However, Carnegie Mellon University researchers found that the opposite is true: people's beliefs about scientific topics that are associated with their political or religious identities actually become increasingly polarized with education, as measured by years in school, science classes, and science literacy.

"A lot of science is generally accepted and trusted, but certain topics have become deeply polarizing. We wanted to find out what factors are related to this polarization, and it turns out the 'deficit model'—which says the divisions are due to a lack of education or understanding—does not tell the whole story," said Caitlin Drummond, the lead author who recently received her Ph.D. in behavioral decision research from CMU's Department of Social and Decision Sciences and will be a postdoctoral research fellow at the Erb Institute at the University of Michigan this fall.

Published in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences (PNAS), Drummond and CMU's Baruch Fischhoff used data from the nationally representative General Social Survey. They examined predictors of Americans' beliefs about six potentially controversial issues—stem cell research, the , human evolution, , nanotechnology and . And they measured education by the highest degree earned, taken in high school and college and aptitude on general science facts.

They found that beliefs were correlated with both political and religious identity for stem cell research, the big bang and evolution and with political identity alone on climate change. On each of these issues, individuals with more education, science education and had more polarized beliefs.

The researchers found little evidence of political or religious polarization for nanotechnology and genetically modified food.

"These are troubling correlations. We can only speculate about the underlying causes," said Fischhoff, the Howard Heinz University Professor in IPS and the Department of Engineering and Public Policy. "One possibility is that people with more education are more likely to know what they are supposed to say, on these polarized issues, in order to express their identity. Another possibility is that they have more confidence in their ability to argue their case."

The results also showed that for all six issues, people who trust science more are also more likely to accept scientific findings.

"We would love to be able to understand what is causing the relationship we observe between education and polarization, and how certain science topics got so polarized in the first place," Drummond said. "Disagreements about science seem to be about more than the science itself, but also what the science's implications are for a person's identity."

Explore further: Antidote for partisanship? In science, curiosity seems to work

More information: Caitlin Drummond el al., "Individuals with greater science literacy and education have more polarized beliefs on controversial science topics," PNAS (2017). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1704882114

Related Stories

Antidote for partisanship? In science, curiosity seems to work

January 26, 2017

Disputes over science-related policy issues such as climate change or fracking often seem as intractable as other politically charged debates. But in science, at least, simple curiosity might help bridge that partisan divide, ...

Recommended for you

Industrial "edge cities" have helped China grow

August 18, 2017

China's massive investment in industrial parks has paid economic dividends while reshaping the urban areas where they are located, according to a newly published study co-authored by an MIT expert on urban economics.

Ancient species of giant sloth discovered in Mexico

August 17, 2017

Mexican scientists said Wednesday they have discovered the fossilized remains of a previously unknown species of giant sloth that lived 10,000 years ago and died at the bottom of a sinkhole.

7 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

thingumbobesquire
2.3 / 5 (3) 4 hours ago
Perhaps some well educated people realize that Neo-Malthusianism ain't science.
Chris_Reeve
3 / 5 (2) 4 hours ago
The reactions of the scientists to these obvious findings is amusingly positivist, and are more revealing than the actual conclusions.
Caliban
3 / 5 (2) 2 hours ago
"Disagreements about science seem to be about more than the science itself, but also what the science's implications are for a person's identity."


Well --there it is.

If one accepts the science, then one has to accept what it means within one's worldview.

Which explains the shrill, knee-jerk response to the science by the Denierside, simply because it means that their worldview --and much, if not all, they do within its delusional framework-- is wrong. Which makes them wrong in thought and action. Therefore the vehement denial is mere justification, while being, at the same time, the practice of actual violence upon the rest of us.
Benni
1 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
"A commonly proposed solution to help diffuse the political and religious polarization surrounding controversial scientific issues like evolution or climate change is education."

What they mean by this statement is: "What must we do to better dumb down the people we are trying to fool."
ddaye
3 / 5 (2) 2 hours ago
Someone might test the deniers' science literacy in those specific fields, as long as we're avoiding considering any causes that aren't the fault of individuals.
Turgent
not rated yet 1 hour ago

Digging ever deeper trenches.

This article tells us that intelligence and knowledge is equally distributed among those for and against GW and CC.

"They found that beliefs were correlated … with political identity alone on climate change." This tells us it is the political agenda of the swamp monsters (professionals politicians) calling the shots. This hyper polarization does seem to correlate with the political hate mongering of the Alt-Right, Alt-Left, Antifa, etc. Being it is the political class manipulating us maybe we shouldn't trust so much in a fully corrupted government.

In the little time I have participated in the Phys.Org comments there has yet to be a GW or CC proponent express there opinion with knowledge and intelligence thru rational discourse. There has been no math or fundamental science discussed at the fundamental level. The most common argument is "liar", "denier" or "Bush did it."
Vidyaguy
not rated yet 1 hour ago
I suspect that the problem goes more toward the availability of information, than simply educational level. Government involvement in educational institutions encourages contamination of what was once relatively pure science and engineering. Engineering, itself, is no longer isolated from politics because it must be sensitive to every possible environmental danger - real or not, significant of not - and its litigious exposure. Even physics has become "less than pure," because of potential elliptical connections with government policies. Finally, publishing houses understand the desirability of being on the "right side" of putative history, which significantly reduces the availability of research findings at odds with a majority view ("Eppur si muove"). For these reasons, at least, conscientious individuals wanting to truly investigate a question are bombarded by one side, with little friendly access to any other. And this asymmetry of access is critical in establishing viewpoint.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.