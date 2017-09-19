New nerve degeneration molecule identified

September 20, 2017
New nerve degeneration molecule identified
Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans). Credit: University of Queensland

A discovery in a transparent roundworm has brought scientists one step closer to understanding why nerves degenerate.

University of Queensland researchers have identified a key molecule that protects the axons of cells from degenerating.

Queensland Brain Institute researcher Associate Professor Massimo Hilliard said axons – long, thread-like nerve cell sections that transmit information – were often the first parts of neurons destroyed in neurodegenerative disease.

"Using roundworms we identified the lin-14 molecule as being crucial to protecting the axon," Dr Hilliard said.

"When this molecule is lacking, the axon spontaneously degenerates."

Nerve axons are damaged in neurodegenerative conditions including Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

The researchers studied roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans), a small organism about one millimetre long with only 302 neurons.

C. elegans was the first multicellular organism to have its genome sequenced.

Researcher Fiona Ritchie said it enabled researchers to study neurons on a molecular and genetic level.

"What was surprising is that the lin-14 molecule is not necessary only within the axon, but also needs to be present in the surrounding tissue," she said.

"Our research highlights that complex connections between axons and their surrounding environment are critical for the survival of the axons later in life."

Dr Hilliard said the discovery created new avenues for researchers seeking to limit the degenerative process.

"Although this particular molecule doesn't exist in humans, I don't think we can exclude that similar mechanisms with a similar role may exist in humans," he said.

"The next step is to better understand the interactions between axons and their surrounding tissue, as well as to look for similar that mediate the same degenerative process in humans."

The study, led by Fiona Ritchie and QBI's Justin Chaplin with key collaborators including Monash University's Dr Brent Neumann and California State University's Professor Maria Gallegos, is published in Cell Reports.

Explore further: Tiny worm opens big discovery on nerve degeneration

More information: Fiona K. Ritchie et al. The Heterochronic Gene lin-14 Controls Axonal Degeneration in C. elegans Neurons, Cell Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2017.08.083

Related Stories

Study identifies new target to preserve nerve function

July 14, 2017

Scientists in the Vollum Institute at OHSU have identified an enzyme that plays a crucial role in the degeneration of axons, the threadlike portions of a nerve cell that transmit signals within the nervous system. Axon loss ...

Researchers probe nervous system repair

March 30, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- In humans, regeneration of the peripheral nervous system after injury remains a hit-or-miss affair, while brain and spinal cord damage usually results in lifelong disabilities.

Tiny worm sheds light on giant mystery about neurons

April 30, 2013

Scientists have identified a gene that keeps our nerve fibers from clogging up. Researchers in Ken Miller's laboratory at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF) found that the unc-16 gene of the roundworm Caenorhabditis ...

Recommended for you

Barn owls found to suffer no hearing loss as they age

September 20, 2017

(Phys.org)—A small team of researchers with the University of Oldenburg has found that barn owls do not suffer hearing loss as they get older. In their paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the group describes ...

Bats anticipate optimal weather conditions

September 20, 2017

Millions of animals fly, swim or walk around the Earth every year. To ensure that they reach their destination, they need to perceive precise changes in environmental conditions and choose the right moment to set off on their ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.