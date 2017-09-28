NASA sees a weaker Hurricane Lee headed to the UK

September 29, 2017 by Rob Gutro
NASA sees a weaker Hurricane Lee headed to the UK
The AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured infrared data on Hurricane Lee (right) and Tropical Storm Maria (left) on Sept. 28 at 1:05 p.m. EDT (17:05 UTC). Strongest storms appear in purple. Credit: NASA JPL, Ed Olsen

NASA and NOAA satellite imagery show Hurricane Lee has been on a weakening trend as wind shear is battering the storm. The National Hurricane Center expects Lee to weaken quickly and its remnants to bring gusty winds to Ireland and the United Kingdom over the weekend of Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

NASA's Aqua satellite and NOAA's GOES satellite provided different views of Hurricane Lee that showed the storm was being adversely affected by and is not as strong and organized as it was earlier in the week.

The AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured on Hurricane Lee and Tropical Storm Maria on Sept. 28 at 1:05 p.m. EDT (17:05 UTC). The infrared data was showing the strongest storms being pushed southeast of the eye.

In a visible image from NOAA's GOES East satellite on Sept. 29 at 10:15 a.m. EDT (1415 UTC), shear's effect on the storm is evident. The National Hurricane Center said "Lee's low-level center is partially exposed along the northern edge of the convective canopy due to almost 40 knots of northerly shear." The image shows that the bulk of clouds associated with the have been pushed to the south and southeast of the eye.

At 5 a.m. EDT/AST (0900 UTC) on Sept. 29 the National Hurricane Center reported that the center of Hurricane Lee was located near 38.3 degrees north latitude and 52.4 degrees west longitude. That's about 810 miles (1,305 km) northeast of Bermuda. Lee was moving toward the northeast near 25 mph (41 kph). An acceleration toward the northeast is forecast to continue through Saturday.

NASA sees a weaker Hurricane Lee headed to the UK
This visible image from NOAA's GOES East satellite on Sept. 29 at 10:15 a.m. EDT (1415 UTC) shows how wind shear is now affecting Hurricane Lee by pushing the bulk of clouds southeast of the center. Credit: NOAA/NRL

NHC said "Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph (120 kph) with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast, and Lee is expected to become a tropical storm later today. Lee will then dissipate by Saturday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center, and -force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 millibars."

NHC noted that global computer model guidance indicate Lee will dissipate in the fast flow ahead of an approaching cold front by 36 hours (on Sept.30 by 5 a.m. EDT). NHC said "Even after Lee's circulation opens up, a swath of strong winds will likely continue eastward toward Ireland and the United Kingdom by days 2 and 3."

Explore further: Satellite spots a tiny, mighty Hurricane Lee

Related Stories

NASA finds Hurricane Lee's strength shift

September 28, 2017

Hurricane Lee began weakening as NASA's Aqua satellite passed overhead and collected temperature information. Satellite data showed that Lee's strongest side was south of its center.

NASA analyzes Hurricane Jose's hidden cloud-filled eye

September 11, 2017

NASA satellite imagery provided a couple of views of Hurricane Jose's cloud-filled eye allowing forecasters to see that it still existed. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible look at the storm, while the GPM ...

NASA satellites find wind shear affecting Hurricane Jose

September 12, 2017

Vertical wind shear is weakening Hurricane Jose as it makes a cyclonic loop in the western Atlantic Ocean. NASA's Aqua satellite provided an image of Jose that shows the hurricane had become asymmetrical because winds were ...

Recommended for you

Preserving coral reefs needs new technologies

September 29, 2017

Climate change has now gathered such momentum that even if global warming was limited to 1.5oC, the Great Barrier Reef will continue to be damaged from coral bleaching, according to a collective of scientists and reef managers ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.