NASA satellite sees Barbuda in the eye of Hurricane Irma

September 6, 2017
NASA satellite sees Barbuda in the eye of Hurricane Irma
In a unique image, NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Hurricane Irma when the island of Barbuda was in the center of the storm's eye. Credit: NASA/NOAA/UWM-CIMSS, William Straka III

In a unique image, NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Hurricane Irma when the island of Barbuda was in the center of the storm's eye.

At 1:35 a.m. AST/EDT on Sept. 6 , the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard the Suomi NPP satellite captured Category 5 Hurricane Irma as hit the island of Barbuda in the eastern Caribbean Sea, which is just north of the island of St. Johns. Barbuda is one of the two major in the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda.

In the VIIRS image, the eye of the storm appeared well-defined with powerful thunderstorms around it, indicative of an intense tropical system. Visible tropospheric gravity waves, which are indicative of upward convection (rising air that forms the thunderstorms that make up a tropical cyclone) within the storm and can impact aviation were also seen.

In an infrared close-up of the there was some evidence of the mesovorticies, which are also indicative of an intense tropical cyclone. The full moon provided visiblity at night that clearly showed mesovorticies over Barbuda as well as tropospheric gravity waves.

Explore further: Satellite eyes Tropical Storm Irma swirling in eastern Atlantic

Related Stories

NASA sees Irma strengthen to a category 5 hurricane

September 5, 2017

NASA and NOAA satellites have been providing valuable satellite imagery to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center, and revealed that Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane on Sept. 5 around 8 a.m. ...

NASA watching Tropical Storm Jose get organized

September 6, 2017

Tropical Storm Jose appeared somewhat elongated in NASA satellite imagery as NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed overhead, but the storm organized and strengthened overnight.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.