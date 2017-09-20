September 20, 2017

Lipid vesicles replace blood in new bacteria test

by American Chemical Society

Lipid vesicles replace blood in new bacteria test
Credit: American Chemical Society

As schools around the U.S. start back up, so do trips to the doctor's office. But is that raw sore throat due to bacteria, which can be fought off with antibiotics, or a virus? Getting a definitive diagnosis of bacterial infections like Strep throat can take days. Now, one group reports in ACS Sensors that they have developed a new test that will provide results in just hours.

Beta-hemolytic bacteria are those pathogens that are frequently to blame for illnesses that are spread among school children like Streptococcus, or those like Listeria that cause many foodborne illnesses. The current was developed back in 1903 and involves streaking a patient sample onto blood agar plates. It works well, but it can take days to obtain results. The bacteria are placed on a "blood agar" plate. If they are beta-hemolytic bacteria, they will produce an enzyme that breaks down . Clear zones form, which allows doctors to identify the type of bacteria. Some existing tests can detect a single type of beta-hemolytic bacteria but one has to know exactly what microbe to test for ahead of time. In an effort to monitor food safety and provide rapid diagnoses for patients, Ian Cheong and colleagues sought to develop a test that would provide results in hours.

The researchers used the original blood agar test as inspiration for their new one. In the new assay, they placed fluorophores inside liposomes, which are lipid vesicles that have been used for controlled drug release. While in the liposome, the fluorescent molecules are packed together and are quenched, or dark. But when in the presence of beta-hemolytic bacteria, the liposome is broken open, the molecules are released, and they fluoresce. The test, called BETA, distinguished beta-hemolytic bacteria from control with 100 percent accuracy in 6 hours on plates, and with 99 percent accuracy in liquid broth in an hour. The researchers say the method is rapid and cost-effective, which makes it ideal for diagnostics in developing countries.

More information: "Beta-hemolytic bacteria selectively trigger liposome lysis, enabling rapid and accurate pathogen detection", ACS Sensors, pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acssensors.7b00333

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Lipid vesicles replace blood in new bacteria test (2017, September 20) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-lipid-vesicles-blood-bacteria.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New ultrafast method for determining antibiotic resistance
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)