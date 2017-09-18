Assessing Hurricane Harvey's financial loss potential

September 19, 2017
Assessing Hurricane Harvey’s financial loss potential
GOES-East and GPM precipitation composite image of Hurricane Harvey from August 27, 2017. Credit: NASA

It's estimated that Hurricane Harvey dumped more than 30 trillion gallons of water across parts of the U.S. – most of it in east Texas and Louisiana.

The impacts of Harvey are still being assessed, but early estimates include more than 100,000 homes damaged or destroyed, with of well over $100 billion.

The Financial Loss Potential Index represents the concentration of high flood hazard and/or high value property locations at a grid level, and can be used to validate loss estimates as well as review flood claims. The data is posted at 500-meter grid cells.

The property exposure data is derived from years of research with support from NASA's Applied Sciences program by integrating Earth-observing data and information on property attributes—as well as disaster forecasting and modeling parameters. The valuation data on U.S. residential, commercial, and industrial properties derived from NASA Earth-observing data offer a key parameter for exposure quantification and is applicable for disaster response, relief, as well as private insurance industry use.

Assessing Hurricane Harvey’s financial loss potential
This Financial Loss Potential Index map of the Greater Houston and southwestern Louisiana area combines the extent of flooding and depth information and overlay sit with exposed property values located in the flooded areas. Credit: NASA

Explore further: NASA watching Harvey from satellites and the International Space Station

Related Stories

NASA finding Harvey's strongest storms

August 31, 2017

Infrared data provides temperature information and the highest, coldest cloud tops in tropical cyclones indicate where the strongest storms are located.

NASA sees Tropical Storm Harvey moving back into the Gulf

August 28, 2017

On Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 a.m. CDT the National Hurricane Center said the center of Harvey is emerging into the Gulf of Mexico. A NASA animation of imagery from NOAA's GOES East satellite shows Harvey as it lingered over southeastern ...

Recommended for you

New hope for limiting warming to 1.5 C

September 18, 2017

Significant emission reductions are required if we are to achieve one of the key goals of the Paris Agreement, and limit the increase in global average temperatures to 1.5°C; a new Oxford University partnership warns.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.