Satellite tracks post-Tropical Cyclone Harvey spreading into Ohio Valley

September 1, 2017
Satellite tracks post-Tropical Cyclone Harvey spreading into Ohio Valley
On Sept. 1, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. EDT, NOAA's GOES East satellite captured this visible image of the clouds associated with Post-Tropical Cyclone Harvey blanketing the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys and extending into the Mid-Atlantic region. Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

Harvey is beginning to lose tropical characteristics as heavy rain spread toward the Ohio valley on Sept. 1. NOAA's GOES East satellite provided a visible image of the clouds associated with the depression.

Although Harvey has moved north and east, severe flooding continues across far eastern Texas and western Louisiana today, Sept. 1.

On Sept. 1, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 UTC) NOAA's GOES East satellite captured this of the clouds associated with Post-Tropical Cyclone Harvey blanketing the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys and extending into the Mid-Atlantic region.

The NASA/NOAA GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland created an image. NOAA manages the GOES series of satellites and the NASA/NOAA GOES Project creates images and animations from the data.

Flood and Flash Flood Warnings and Watches in Effect

Flash flood watches and warnings are in effect from parts of Northern Mississippi across western Tennessee, Kentucky, southern Indiana and southwestern Ohio. Flood warnings remain in effect for parts of eastern Texas including the Houston metropolitan area and into western Louisiana.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center said Post-Tropical Cyclone Harvey is expected to produce an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain from western Kentucky into southeastern Indiana, southern Ohio and western West Virginia. Locally higher totals of 4 to 6 inches are possible around northern Kentucky. These rains will enhance the flash flooding risk across these areas. Meanwhile, widespread severe flooding will continue in and around Houston, Beaumont/Port Arthur/Orange, and eastward around the Louisiana border through the weekend.

This animation of NOAA's GOES East satellite imagery from 10:15 a.m. CDT (1515 UTC) Aug. 30 to 10:15 a.m. CDT (1515 UTC) Sept. 1 shows Harvey weaken to a tropical depression on August 30 and become a post-tropical cyclone on Sept. 1 as it was moving into the Ohio Valley. TRT: 00:21 Credit: NASA-NOAA GOES Project

Harvey's Location on Friday, September 1, 2017

On Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Harvey was located near 36.4 degrees north latitude and 87.1 degrees west longitude. That puts the center about 30 miles (50 km) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee and about 111 miles (175 km) east-southeast of Paducah, Kentucky.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center noted that radar and satellite imagery show a loss of most tropical characteristics. Much of the moderate to heavy rains are organized to the north of the circulation ahead of a warm front.

Harvey is moving northeastward toward the Ohio Valley and is expected to weaken Into Saturday, Sept. 2. An upper-level trough (elongated area of low pressure) arriving from the great lakes should begin to interact with the Harvey in Ohio on Sept. 2 and this is expected to support a secondary extratropical low over New England on Sept. 3. Minimum central pressure is 1002 millibars.

Public Advisories from the Weather Prediction Center will provide updates as long as the system remains a flood threat.

Explore further: NASA shows how Harvey saturated areas in Texas

Related Stories

NASA shows how Harvey saturated areas in Texas

August 30, 2017

NASA analyzed the soil moisture in southeastern Texas before and after Harvey made landfall and found the ground was already somewhat saturated. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP Satellite provided a night-time look at Harvey after it ...

NASA sees Tropical Storm Harvey moving back into the Gulf

August 28, 2017

On Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 a.m. CDT the National Hurricane Center said the center of Harvey is emerging into the Gulf of Mexico. A NASA animation of imagery from NOAA's GOES East satellite shows Harvey as it lingered over southeastern ...

NASA sees a slow-moving, soaking Tropical Storm Harvey

August 28, 2017

Hurricane Harvey has weakened to Tropical Storm while still centered over southeastern Texas, but continues to generate a tremendous amount of rainfall. Satellite imagery revealed the eye had disappeared as the storm weakened.

Recommended for you

Frost risk predicts leaf size worldwide

September 1, 2017

Why is a banana leaf a million times bigger than a common heather leaf? And why are leaves generally much larger in tropical jungles than in temperate forests and deserts?

One million premature deaths linked to ozone air pollution

August 31, 2017

Scientists at the University of York's Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) have released new figures showing long-term exposure to ozone air pollution is linked to one million premature deaths per year due to respiratory ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.