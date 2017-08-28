Texas storm Harvey breaks historic rainfall record

August 29, 2017
A NASA handout released on August 29, 2017 shows Tropical Storm Harvey swirling off the US Gulf Coast, poised to make a second l
A NASA handout released on August 29, 2017 shows Tropical Storm Harvey swirling off the US Gulf Coast, poised to make a second landfall, with more devastating wind and rain d time late August 29, 2017 or early August 30, 2017 over Louisiana, the state directly to the east of Texas.

Hurricane Harvey has set what forecasters believe is a new rainfall record for the continental United States, officials said Tuesday.

Harvey, swirling for the past few days off Texas and Louisiana—at times as a and at times a tropical storm—has dumped more than 49 inches (124.5 centimeters) of on the region.

"The record for total rainfall from a tropical system has been BROKEN!" the National Weather Service Houston announced on Twitter.

According to the latest report from the National Hurricane Center, the data comes from a rain gauge southeast of Houston.

"Mary's Creek at Winding Road recorded 49.32 inches (125.27 centimeters) as of 9 am CDT," (1400 GMT), the NHC said.

"This total is higher than the previous record of 48 inches (121.9 centimeters) set during tropical cyclone Amelia of 1978 at Medina, Texas."

NHC spokesman Dennis Feltgen said the record is being treated preliminarily as one for the entire continental United States.

He added that confirming it "will take a lot of research," as experts review water gauges and past historical records—a process likely to take several weeks.

Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday as a Category Four hurricane. It has since weakened to a but is still unleashing massive amounts of rain over Texas and Louisiana.

Explore further: 'Life-threatening' Tropical Storm Harvey churns toward Texas

Related Stories

NASA sees Tropical Storm Harvey moving back into the Gulf

August 28, 2017

On Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 a.m. CDT the National Hurricane Center said the center of Harvey is emerging into the Gulf of Mexico. A NASA animation of imagery from NOAA's GOES East satellite shows Harvey as it lingered over southeastern ...

NASA sees a slow-moving, soaking Tropical Storm Harvey

August 28, 2017

Hurricane Harvey has weakened to Tropical Storm while still centered over southeastern Texas, but continues to generate a tremendous amount of rainfall. Satellite imagery revealed the eye had disappeared as the storm weakened.

Recommended for you

The outsized role of soil microbes

August 29, 2017

Many complexities of the carbon sequestration process remain poorly understood, despite years of research and the significant impact of this process on global climate.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.