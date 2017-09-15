September 15, 2017

Facebook let advertisers place ads to reach 'Jew haters'

by Jessica Guynn, Usa Today

facebook
A new AI tool created to help identify certain kinds of substance abuse based on a homeless youth's Facebook posts could provide homeless shelters with vital information to incorporate into each individual's case management plan. Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Facebook allowed advertisements targeted at people who have expressed interest in anti-Semitic topics such as "jew hater," "how to burn jews" or "History of 'why jews ruin the world,'" Pro Publica reported Thursday.

Pro Publica paid $30 to reach nearly 2,300 people with these interests through three "promoted posts." It says Facebook approved all three ads within 15 minutes.

After the contacted the giant social network, Facebook removed the anti-Semitic categories.

Most of Facebook's ads are placed through an automated system that allows marketers to select who they'd like to reach. Facebook says it will explore ways to fix the problem such as limiting the number of fields available or adding more reviews of fields when people create ads.

In a statement to USA TODAY, product management director Rob Leathern said Facebook prohibits attacks based on religion and prohibits advertising that discriminates against people based on their religion.

"However, there are times where content is surfaced on our platform that violates our standards. In this case, we've removed the associated targeting fields in question," he said. "We know we have more work to do, so we're also building new guardrails in our product and review processes to prevent other issues like this from happening in the future."

The Pro Publica report comes at a tense time for Facebook, whose advertising business has been under scrutiny. Last week, Facebook said it discovered approximately $100,000 ads by likely out of Russia that sought to sow political discord during the 2016 presidential election.

©2017 USA Today
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Facebook let advertisers place ads to reach 'Jew haters' (2017, September 15) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-facebook-advertisers-ads-jew-haters.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Facebook removes accounts in fight against fake news
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

3 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

17 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)