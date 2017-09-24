With extra sugar, leaves get fat too

September 25, 2017
With extra sugar, leaves get fat too
A Brookhaven Lab research team led by John Shanklin (standing, rear) explored strategies for increasing oil production and accumulation in plant leaves. Zhiyang Zhai (seated, holding plant) carried out the biochemical-genetic studies with technical support from Hui Liu (left) and assistance in data interpretation from Changcheng Xu (right). Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

Eat too much without exercising and you'll probably put on a few pounds. As it turns out, plant leaves do something similar. In a new study at the U.S. Department of Energy's Brookhaven National Laboratory, scientists show that retaining sugars in plant leaves can make them get fat too.

In , this extra fat accumulation could be a good thing. It could help turn plants into factories for making biofuels and other useful chemicals. But you can't just feed plants cookies and donuts to get leaves to pump out more oil.

"Plants make their own food," said John Shanklin, the Brookhaven Lab biochemist who led the research. "They convert sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide into sugars through photosynthesis, and those sugars are usually transported out of leaves to other parts of the plant, and converted to other compounds plants need for growth and development. Oils tend not to accumulate to high levels, except in some seeds."

To tip the balance in favor of higher oil production and accumulation in leaves—which would be more abundant and accessible than seeds for making bio-based chemicals—the scientists needed detailed knowledge of the biochemical processes that drive the metabolic pathways and the genes that control them. As described in a paper published in the journal Plant Physiology, the Brookhaven team selectively bred plants to combine a series of traits that blocked some of the sugar transport and conversion pathways, which resulted in increased oil production and accumulation.

With extra sugar, leaves get fat too
This graph shows how combining genetic mutations can increase the accumulation of oil in the leaves of a common laboratory plant. A is the wild type Arabidopsis plant with no mutations; B is Arabidopsis with two mutations that disrupt both the transport of sugar out of leaves and the conversion of sugar to starch; C has the same mutations as B plus two additional mutations: one to block another sugar-conversion pathway, and one to block the transport of lipids. The results suggest this biochemical-genetic strategy could contribute to increasing oil production and accumulation in the vegetative tissues of plants grown for biofuels or other commodity products. Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

The scientists suspected that keeping more sugar in leaves would increase oil production in those vegetative tissues based on their earlier research. That work identified how high sugar levels inhibit a regulatory protein that plays a key role in the breakdown of another protein that serves as a switch for turning on oil-production genes. In the current study, the scientists found increased levels of the on-switch protein along with higher levels of oil precursors and oil.

"Combining genetic mutations that decrease the transport of sugar out of leaves and the conversion of sugars to starch increases sugar levels in leaves," Shanklin said. "That excess sugar drives increased by stabilizing the oil on-switch, and also by supplying the carbon building blocks needed to make more oil in leaves."

The scientists also bred plants that combined the sugar-increasing traits with other mutations, including one that limited the breakdown of plant lipids, which resulted in further increases in oil precursor accumulation in leaves.

"In several cases, combinations of these mutations helped tip plant metabolism to produce and store more oil than expected in leaves," Shanklin said.

"Findings from these foundational biochemical-genetic studies provide valuable insights into the relationship between , oil precursors, and oil accumulation in leaves that will help inform biotechnological efforts to optimize oil accumulation in vegetative tissues of economically important plants."

Explore further: Study IDs link between sugar signaling and regulation of oil production in plants

More information: Zhiyang Zhai et al. Sugar Potentiation of Fatty Acid and Triacylglycerol Accumulation, Plant Physiology (2017). DOI: 10.1104/pp.17.00828

Related Stories

Researchers pump up oil accumulation in plant leaves

October 7, 2014

Increasing the oil content of plant biomass could help fulfill the nation's increasing demand for renewable energy feedstocks. But many of the details of how plant leaves make and break down oils have remained a mystery. ...

How plants form their sugar transport routes

April 28, 2017

In experiments on transport tissues in plants, researchers from Heidelberg University were able to identify factors of crucial importance for the formation of the plant tissue known as phloem. According to Prof. Dr Thomas ...

Soybean plants with fewer leaves yield more

November 18, 2016

Using computer model simulations, scientists have predicted that modern soybean crops produce more leaves than they need to the detriment of yield—a problem made worse by rising atmospheric carbon dioxide. They tested their ...

Recommended for you

Big brains in birds provides survival advantage: study

September 25, 2017

Given how proud we are of our big brains, it's ironic that we haven't yet figured out why we have them. One idea, called the cognitive buffer hypothesis, is that the evolution of large brains is driven by the adaptive benefits ...

Panda habitat shrinking, becoming more fragmented

September 25, 2017

A study by Chinese and U.S. scientists finds that while populations of the iconic giant panda have increased recently, the species' habitat still covers less area and is more fragmented than when it was first listed as an ...

With extra sugar, leaves get fat too

September 25, 2017

Eat too much without exercising and you'll probably put on a few pounds. As it turns out, plant leaves do something similar. In a new study at the U.S. Department of Energy's Brookhaven National Laboratory, scientists show ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.