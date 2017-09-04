September 4, 2017

Equation reveals the characteristics of quantum chaos

by Lund University

Researchers have now succeeded in formulating a mathematical result that provides an exact answer to the question of how chaos actually behaves. The researchers have analysed chaotic states at the atomic level.

What does look like in the smallest of worlds that we can imagine – inside atoms? The world in there behaves a lot differently to the world that we experience; the protons and neutrons in the nucleus are waves. In this microcosmos, the so-called quantum world, the normal rules of nature do not apply, but in terms of the state called chaos, there are universal features that are present, regardless of the level of existence.

In a new study, a research group including researchers from Lund University, has therefore set out to tackle the theory of quantum chaos, i.e. they have studied the chaotic state at quantum level. The theory of quantum chaos is about explaining the irregular movements of both electrons and nuclei, as well as the irregular movements of, for example, rays of light in optical instruments with complex geometries, or sound waves in a furnished room.

The researchers have analysed statistical properties at different in a quantum chaos state. Although the research is theoretical, it has practical applications. Chaos theory and the associated concept of random matrices are used in different contexts where there is an attempt to describe and analyse chaotic . These contexts include financial instruments, brain surgery and even the string for the universe.

"In chaotic quantum systems, the energy levels repel each other, and they affect each other even if they are far apart," states Vladimir Osipov, a researcher at Lund University's Faculty of Science and one of the authors of the new study.

He notes that it is difficult to make computer calculations for a specific chaos state, as chaotic systems are extremely sensitive to the initial numbers entered in calculations. Small differences in initial values can produce large diviations in the final result of the calculation. However, due to the results of the new study, it is possible from now on to use an exact, mathematical equation to predict the characteristics of chaos without such extensive number-crunching.

"Yes, we now have an exact equation. Personally, I am actually surprised that it was possible at all," says Vladimir Osipov.

More information: Roman Riser et al. Power Spectrum of Long Eigenlevel Sequences in Quantum Chaotic Systems, Physical Review Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.118.204101

Journal information: Physical Review Letters

Provided by Lund University

Citation: Equation reveals the characteristics of quantum chaos (2017, September 4) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-equation-reveals-characteristics-quantum-chaos.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Quantum chaos in ultracold gas discovered
83 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Funny QM Video

4 hours ago

New book on algebraic quantum physics

13 hours ago

Textbook proof of repulsion/attraction of equal charges according to odd/even spin

Sep 9, 2024

Brackets vs dot-product

Sep 8, 2024

A question of separability and entanglement

Sep 6, 2024

A quick question about Planck's constant

Sep 6, 2024

More from Quantum Physics

Load comments (0)