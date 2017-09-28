September 28, 2017

New concepts for controlling exploratory rovers

by European Space Agency

Reality check
Credit: ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

A team of researchers at ESA's mission control centre in Darmstadt, Germany, are investigating new concepts for controlling rovers on a planet and satellites in orbit.

One approach is to assess the latest developments in augmented and and how they can be applied to the stringent operational and safety requirements of spaceflight, both robotic and human.

"In one case, we are looking into emerging technologies such as virtual and augmented , working together with colleagues from ESA's European Astronaut Centre in Cologne," says Mehran Sarkarati.

"In particular, we are developing prototypes in astronaut operations and training while identifying scenarios for interactive spacecraft and robotic control."

In this image, Steffen Bamfaste, a data systems engineer, demonstrates how might train in future to extinguish a fire inside a lunar habitat.

Similar technology holds promise for satellite control by means of virtual displays and advanced, integrated team communication capabilities.

Today, engineers must upload a stack of commands to instruct a satellite to adjust its orbit or a rover to switch one of its onboard devices on or off, for example.

In future, perhaps they'll do this with a simple wave of a hand.

More information: Advanced Ground Software Applications Laboratory: www.esa.int/spaceinimages/Our_ … lications_Laboratory

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: New concepts for controlling exploratory rovers (2017, September 28) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-concepts-exploratory-rovers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA Explores potential of altered realities for space engineering and science
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

7 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)