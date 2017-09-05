September 5, 2017

'Angry Birds' owners to go public after movie success

And now the shares will float, too
And now the shares will float, too

Finland's Rovio, creator of the hugely popular smartphone game Angry Birds, said Tuesday it was planning to float shares on the Helsinki stock exchange after the success of its comedy film and products.

Its majority owner, the Dutch holding Trema International, and other shareholders will market a portion of their shares in an (IPO), it said.

In addition, Rovio is planning to sell 30 million euros (around $35 million) worth of new shares to private and institutional investors, it said in a statement, without giving more details.

After an overall fall in sales and the slashing of almost one in six of its workforce in 2014, the company accelerated its diversification.

The "Angry Birds" movie (2016), produced by Sony Entertainment, was a huge success as it grossed $350 million worldwide and helped bolster Rovio profits in 2017 and 2018.

Rovio Entertainment's revenue grew by 94 percent in the first half of 2017, compared to the same period of 2016, to 152.6 million euros, for a net profit of 13.3 million euros, thanks to a strong performance in the second quarter.

"Our results for the second quarter of 2017 show that Rovio continues its strong, profitable growth," its CEO Kati Levoranta said in a statement.

"Through our games-first strategy, we have strengthened our games portfolio and improved the key performance indicators," she added.

Rovio also runs "Angry Birds" theme parks in several countries, including Finland, China and Spain.

It oversees the publication of children's books in a dozen languages on the famous while boasting an average of 80 million active players per month and 11 million per day.

© 2017 AFP

Citation: 'Angry Birds' owners to go public after movie success (2017, September 5) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-angry-birds-owners-movie-success.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Angry Birds back in sequel to save game maker Rovio
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)