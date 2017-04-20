Impaired DNA replication can cause epigenetic changes inherited for several generations

August 16, 2017
Impaired DNA replication can cause epigenetic changes inherited for several generations
Adult C. elegans worms can be seen with embryos inside them. Credit: Adam Klosin, CRG

Cell division is key for renewing the cells in our tissues and organs. There are two particular processes in which cell division is crucial: embryonic development and tumorigenesis. A fault in the process that copies DNA during cell division can cause genetic changes, so impaired DNA replication is a well-known cancer hallmark and a driver of genomic instability.

Now, scientists at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) in collaboration with the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute (IJC) and The Institute for Health Science Research Germans Trias i Pujol (IGTP) have discovered that impaired DNA replication can also cause large epigenetic changes. Their study, which was performed in worms (the model organism Caenorhabditis elegans), suggests that these genome-wide epigenetic alterations establish new states that may be inherited for up-to five generations. This is a striking example of trans-generational inheritance of epigenetic changes meaning that two individuals may differ in gene expression only because of the stress experienced by their ancestors.

The researchers, led by ICREA research professor and group leader at the CRG Ben Lehner, also identified the mechanism causing these epigenetic changes. "For the correct function of cells and ultimately the health of the organism, it is important to keep certain genes active and others silenced. Inside cells, there are DNA-protein complexes called heterochromatin that prevent genes from becoming activated when they should not be. Initially, we noticed that a gene artificially inserted into the worm genome and normally silenced by heterochromatin was activated in animals that carried mutations in proteins involved in the copying of DNA," explains Tanya Vavouri CRG alumna currently group leader at IJC and IGTP and coauthor of this study. "We found that this was caused by loss of heterochromatin and that other also silenced by heterochromatin were activated too. Unexpectedly, the gene was inappropriately activated for five generations in animals that did not carry the mutation in DNA replication but had ancestors that did," she adds.

"Our results show that impaired DNA replication not only causes genetic alterations but also genome-wide that can be stably inherited," says Ben Lehner, senior author of the paper. An important question in epigenetics is the extent to which epigenetic states are transmitted between generations. Lehner and collaborators are addressing this and other questions from many different angles. They previously reported that some temperature-induced can also be inherited between generations. "We hope that our work will change the way people think about the impact of replication stress during tumorigenesis and as well as about inter-generational inheritance," he concludes.

Explore further: Environmental 'memories' passed on for 14 generations

More information: A. Klosin, K. Reis, C. Hidalgo-Carcedo, E. Casas, T. Vavouri, B. Lehner. "Impaired DNA replication derepresses chromatin and generates a transgenerational inherited epigenetic memory". Science Advances. 3, e1701143 (2017). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1701143

Related Stories

Environmental 'memories' passed on for 14 generations

April 20, 2017

Scientists at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) in Barcelona and the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute and The Institute for Health Science Research Germans Trias i Pujol (IGTP) in Badalona, Spain, have discovered ...

Dual systems key to keeping chromosomes intact

March 7, 2013

USC scientists have discovered how two different structural apparatuses collaborate to protect repetitive DNA when it is at its most vulnerable – while it is being unzipped for replication.

Recommended for you

Scientists discover new plant in Shetland

August 16, 2017

Scientists at the University of Stirling have discovered a new type of plant growing in Shetland - with its evolution only having occurred in the last 200 years.

The irresistible fragrance of dying vinegar flies

August 16, 2017

Markus Knaden and Bill Hansson, and their colleagues at the Department of Evolutionary Neuroethology, study ecologically relevant odors in the natural environment of insects, especially vinegar flies. In this new study they ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.