Researcher looks to the future of bone replacements

August 17, 2017
UBC researcher looks to the future of bone replacements
Hossein Montazerian, research assistant with UBC Okanagan's School of Engineering, demonstrates the artificial bone design that can be made with a 3-D printer. Credit: UBC Okanagan

A UBC Okanagan researcher has discovered a new artificial bone design that can be customized and made with a 3D printer for stronger, safer and more effective bone replacements.

Hossein Montazerian, research assistant with UBC Okanagan's School of Engineering, has identified a way to model and create artificial grafts that can be custom printed. Montazerian says human bones are incredibly resilient, but when things go wrong, replacing them can be a painful process, requiring multiple surgeries.

"When designing artificial bone scaffolds it's a fine balance between something that is porous enough to mix with natural bone and connective tissue, but at the same time strong enough for patients to lead a normal life," says Montazerian. "We've identified a design that strikes that balance and can be custom built using a 3D printer."

Traditional bone grafting is used in medicine to treat anything from traumatic fractures to defects, and requires moving bone from one part of the body to another. But Montazerian says his grafts could be custom printed to potentially fit any patient and wouldn't require transplanting existing .

In his research, Montazerian analyzed 240 different bone designs and focused on just the ones that were both porous and strong. He printed those that performed the best using a 3D printer and then ran physical tests to determine how effective they would be under load in the real world.

"A few of the structures really stood out," Montazerian adds. "The best designs were up to 10 times stronger than the others and since they have properties that are much more similar to natural bone, they're less likely to cause problems over the long term."

Montazerian and his collaborators are already working on the next generation of designs that will use a mix of two or more structures.

"We hope to produce bone grafts that will be ultra-porous, where the bone and connective tissues meet and are extra-strong at the points under the most stress. The ultimate goal is to produce a replacement that almost perfectly mimics real bone."

While his bone graft designs are well on their way, Montazerian says the technology still needs some advances before it can be used clinically. For example, he says other researchers in the field are starting to refine biomaterials that won't be rejected by the body and that can be printed with the very fine 3D details that his designs require.

"This solution has enormous potential and the next step will be to test how our designs behave in real biological systems," he says. "I hope to see this kind of technology clinically implemented for real patients in the near future."

Montazerian's research was recently published in Science Direct's Materials & Design.

Explore further: Blood marker may predict postmenopausal women's risk of bone fractures

Related Stories

Weight loss surgery's effects on bone marrow fat and bone mass

August 9, 2017

Bone marrow fat is thought to regulate bone metabolism, and high levels of marrow fat are seen in states of low bone mass, severe underweight, and diabetes. In a study of obese women undergoing gastric bypass surgery, increases ...

Sea urchin spines could fix bones

March 22, 2017

More than 2 million procedures every year take place around the world to heal bone fractures and defects from trauma or disease, making bone the second most commonly transplanted tissue after blood. To help improve the outcomes ...

Making bone in the lab

August 20, 2015

Every year there are around 60,000 hip, 50,000 forearm and 40,000 vertebral fractures in the UK. At the Bone and Joint Research Group at the University of Southampton, Professor Richard Oreffo and team have made pioneering ...

Growing new bone for more effective injury repair

March 9, 2017

Broken bones do not always repair fully, especially after major trauma such as a car accident. Complications can occur when the bone is broken in several places, the blood flow is reduced or infection sets in. Patients can ...

Recommended for you

Researchers find a way to combat pharmacoterrorism

August 17, 2017

Using a novel molecular analysis technique, scientists at The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) have identified the chemical underpinnings of Captagon, also known as fenethylline, an illegal amphetamine-type stimulant that ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.