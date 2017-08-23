Study shows endangered sharks, rays further threatened by global food markets

August 25, 2017
whale shark
Credit: Zac Wolf/Wikipedia

A majority of shark fins and manta ray gills sold around the globe for traditional medicines come from endangered species, a University of Guelph study has revealed.

Using cutting-edge DNA barcoding technology, researchers found 71 per cent of dried fins and gills collected from markets and stores came from listed as at-risk and therefore banned from .

"Despite the controversy around and the fact that many of these species are threatened there is still a large for shark fins and a growing demand for ray gill plates," said Dirk Steinke, integrative biology professor and member of the Centre for Biodiversity Genomics. "It's an area that until now has been hard to enforce because shark fins are dried and processed before they are sold making it difficult to identify the species."

Shark finning, or removing fins from live sharks, is illegal in Canada. Importing shark fins for sale is also illegal for species at-risk.

Published in Scientific Reports, the study was conducted with researchers from the Guy Harvey Research Institute and Save Our Seas Shark Research Centre at Nova Southeastern University in Florida.

Researchers collected 129 market samples in Canada, China and Sri Lanka representing 20 shark and ray species. Twelve of those species, including whale sharks, are listed as protected and illegal to trade under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

"We were surprised to find whale shark fins and gills were being sold," said Steinke. "This magnificent animal has been on the CITES Appendices since 2003."

Developed at U of G, DNA barcoding allows scientists to identify species of organisms using genetic material.

"DNA barcoding is an ideal tool when identifying dried samples or samples that have been processed," said Steinke. "It provides enforcement agencies with a method for detecting whether the fins and gills that are being sold are legal or illegal imported species."

About half of the world's 1,200 species of and rays are listed as threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature including 20 that may not be traded internationally.

"This study has shown that DNA barcoding can be a method to help prevent protected species from hitting the market."

Explore further: US: Oceanic whitetip shark warrants 'threatened' listing

Related Stories

US backs adding teeth to global shark protection

January 25, 2013

The United States said Friday it would support proposals to curb the trade of five shark species and manta rays, whose numbers are declining because of demand for fins and gills.

Taiwan uses DNA mapping to save endangered sharks

May 23, 2012

Taiwan has begun testing DNA from shark fins sold in local markets in a bid to protect endangered species such as great whites and whale sharks, an official from the Fisheries Agency said Wednesday.

Ecuador seizes 200,000 shark fins

May 28, 2015

Ecuador seized around 200,000 shark fins and arrested three suspected traffickers at the country's main fishing port, the government said Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Tracking down the jumping genes of maize

August 24, 2017

The "jumping genes" of maize have finally been mapped by an international team led by researchers at the University of California, Davis, and the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. The discovery could ultimately benefit the breeding ...

DNA detectives crack the case on biothreat look-alikes

August 24, 2017

Biological "detectives" are tracking down biothreats such as the bacteria that causes tularemia ("rabbit fever"), but they constantly face the challenge of avoiding false positives. Sounding the alarm over a bioattack, only ...

Farming, cheese, chewing changed human skull shape

August 24, 2017

The advent of farming, especially dairy products, had a small but significant effect on the shape of human skulls, according to a recently published study from anthropologists at UC Davis.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.