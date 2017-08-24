Researchers identify cheaper, greener biofuels processing catalyst

August 25, 2017 by Lois Yoksoulian
Researchers identify cheaper, greener biofuels processing catalyst
A photomicrograph of the palladium and bacteria catalyst. Credit: Lynne Macaskie

Fuels that are produced from nonpetroleum-based biological sources may become greener and more affordable, thanks to research performed at the University of Illinois' Prairie Research Institute that examines the use of a processing catalyst made from palladium metal and bacteria.

Biofuels are made from renewable materials such as plants or algae, and offer an alternative to petroleum-based sources. However, many biofuels are costly to produce because the precursor product, bio-oil, must be processed before it is sent to the refinery to be turned into liquid fuel. Illinois Sustainability Technology Center researcher B.K. Sharma and his co-authors have identified and tested a new processing method.

"Bio-oil forms from the same chemical reaction that forms petroleum," Sharma said. "But what takes millions of years naturally in the ground takes only minutes in the lab using a process that is very similar to pressure cooking."

Published in the journal Fuel, their findings point to a cheaper, more environmentally friendly and renewable catalyst for processing that uses common bacteria and the metal , which can be recovered from waste sources such as discarded electronics, catalytic converters, street sweeper dust and processed sewage.

The bio-oil produced in the lab from algae contains impurities like nitrogen and oxygen, but treating it with palladium as a catalyst during processing helps remove those impurities to meet clean-air requirements, Sharma said.

For the palladium to do its job, the bio-oil needs to flow past it during processing. Previous studies have shown that allowing the oil flow through porous infused with palladium is an effective method, but those carbon particles are not cheap, Sharma said.

"Instead of using commercially produced carbon particles, we can use bacteria cell masses as a sort of biologic scaffolding for the palladium to hold on to," Sharma said. "The oil can flow through the palladium-decorated bacteria masses as it does through the carbon particles."

To test the effectiveness of the new method, Sharma and his co-authors performed a variety of chemical and physical analyses to determine if their new processing treatment produced a liquid fuel that is comparable in quality to one made using the commercially produced catalyst.

"We found our product to be as good or even slightly better," Sharma said. "We were able to remove the oxygen and nitrogen impurities at a comparable rate, and yielded the same volume of product using our cheaper, greener catalyst as is observed using the more expensive commercial catalyst."

Researchers identify cheaper, greener biofuels processing catalyst
Prairie Research Institute researcher B.K. Sharma and co-authors from the University of Birmingham have collaborated to develop a greener biofuels processing catalyst using waste metals and bacteria. Credit: L. Brian Stauffer

The more costly commercial catalyst has the added benefit that it can be used over and over without extensive processing, whereas the Sharma group's palladium-on-bacteria catalyst will need to undergo processing to be reused.

"It is a minor caveat," Sharma said. "The fact that we have shown the potential of making refinery-ready crude oil from algae bio-oil using a catalyst that can be prepared from low-grade recycled metals and green and economical bacterial biomass proves that this is a very promising advancement. In addition, this bio- would work equally well in petrochemical processing."

Explore further: Revolutionary process to create ether from esters using metal catalysts

More information: Bidhya Kunwar et al, Nanoparticles of Pd supported on bacterial biomass for hydroprocessing crude bio-oil, Fuel (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.fuel.2017.08.007

Related Stories

As fuel cells evolve, a role emerges for palladium

March 18, 2013

(Phys.org) —Researchers at Yale University have taken another step toward the development of low-temperature, lower-cost alkaline fuel cells, which are battery-like devices that convert oxygen and hydrogen into electricity ...

New catalyst for the fight against smog

January 3, 2017

TSU chemists are creating a fundamentally new silver catalyst to purify the air, capable of decomposing toxic carbon monoxide, formaldehyde and other harmful volatile substances into harmless components. This nanostructure ...

Recommended for you

New way to make steel that is both stronger and more ductile

August 25, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers from several institutions in China and Taiwan has developed a new way to make steel that offers more strength and ductility. In their paper published in the journal Science, the team describes ...

More inflexible than imagined

August 25, 2017

Oligosaccharides – chains of sugar building blocks – are essential for biological cells. Scientists had thought that these molecules were freely mobile, but an international research team has now shown that such sugar ...

More solar power thanks to titanium

August 24, 2017

Earth-abundant, cheap metals are promising photocatalytic electrode materials in artificial photosynthesis. A team of Chinese scientists now reports that a thin layer of titania beneath hematite nanorods can boost the performance ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rrrander
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Coal, gasoline, natural gas, propane are cheap, powerful, reliable fuels. Biofuels are expensive garbage and always will be.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.