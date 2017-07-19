Improved air quality research software to help reduce emissions, pollution

August 3, 2017
Improved air quality research software to help reduce emissions, pollution
Jiqin Ni, an associate professor in Purdue’s Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering, works in his lab to develop an on-site computer and software system for agriculture-based air quality research. The system consists of commercial data acquisition hardware, a personal computer, and custom-developed software to provide a more flexible, high-quality and user-friendly way to better understand and limit emission and pollution impact. Credit: Purdue University

Purdue University researchers are developing an on-site computer and software system that could provide a more flexible, high-quality and user-friendly way to conduct agriculture-based air quality research to better understand and limit emission and pollution impact.

Jiqin Ni, an associate professor, and Albert Heber, a professor, both in Purdue's Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering, invented the technology.

"Experimental study of agricultural is critical to obtaining firsthand data for baseline emission determination, pollution impact assessment, modeling, and mitigation technology development," Ni said. "These studies employ measurement devices, online instruments and sensors to obtain long-term data directly from laboratory or field setups. Essentially these studies could help to ensure air standards meet the criteria of the Clean Air Act."

The Clean Air Act of 1970 is a comprehensive federal law that regulates air pollutant emissions from stationary and mobile sources. The law authorizes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to establish national standards to protect public health and public welfare to regulate emissions of hazardous air pollutants.

Heber said there are limitations with current environmental monitoring systems. "On-site computer systems were previously used exclusively for , but as technology has progressed, such systems now are needed not only for data acquisition, but also device control, regular and advanced , and communication," he said. "These changes have demanded advancement in methodology and technology in comprehensive agriculture air quality research."

The on-site computer system developed at Purdue consists of commercial data acquisition hardware, a personal computer, and custom-developed agriculture-based air quality research software, AirDAC. Additionally, the system uses commercial software for remote accessing and controlling via an internet connection.

"This system adapted a set of data processing algorithms, which allow the system to conduct real-time processing to configure with hardware channels, convert sensor signals, process and correct data, and control sampling and other devices," Ni said. "Additionally, the algorithms are able to conduct post-measurement data processing of the previous day's data. This includes separating the data from different sampling locations. It also extracts valid gas concentration data, calculates basic statistics, and draws daily data graphs for the researchers so that they can be informed about the ongoing measurement on time."

Ni said the system has additional novel features. "This system includes an 'all-data display and dynamic run-time configuration', 'digital output dynamic run-time configuration', global channel, and traceable system operation," Ni said. "The system also integrated two standalone instruments, an Innova multi-gas analyzer used for concentration measurement for up to six different gases, and an Environics multi-port gas dilution system, which is popular in air quality research. The design of the system allows more instruments to be integrated."

Heber said this system has many benefits. "The most important part of our system is that it has multiple functions. It can acquire data from a variety of instruments and sensors, monitoring more than 200 simultaneously," he said. "It's also able to control the location, duration, sequence, and frequency of sampling that are needed for air quality monitoring. Additionally, it can control other devices such as heating and ventilation in a space, based on the measured temperature or other variables."

Ni said the system is also user-friendly. "The system provides a novel user interface that is comprehensive yet compact and easy to use," he said. "You're able to change the parameters and it will all be automatically saved, providing maximum flexibility for different projects. New data processing functions can be added without changing the interface design. It also automatically communicates with researchers."

The system has been used in EPA-supervised projects and other national projects, as well as licensed to industry and international institutions.

"It is readily applicable to most of the air quality studies, not limited to the agriculture sector, in laboratory and field conditions," Ni said. "It is favorable for multi-institutional and international projects, where standardization of instrumentation and methods are required."

Explore further: Researchers test 3-D-printed water quality sensor

Related Stories

Researchers test 3-D-printed water quality sensor

July 19, 2017

Researchers at UBC's Okanagan campus have designed a tiny device —built using a 3D printer—that can monitor drinking water quality in real time and help protect against waterborne illness.

Smart buoy for measuring water pollutants

September 8, 2016

All over the world, lakes, rivers, and coastal waters are threatened by high nutrient inputs. Nitrate or phosphates from waste-waters or fertilizers causes eutrophication. The consequence: Algae, in particular cyanobacteria ...

Managing the Internet of Things

May 29, 2015

Researchers in Hong Kong have developed a software platform designed to manage and control devices for "Internet of Things" (IoT) systems. The platform can be tailored for everything from city management sensors and devices ...

Smartphones for sensing

February 4, 2016

As a core communication device, the mobile phone is increasingly popular in our daily lives. A wide variety of functional units and friendly operating systems make mobile phones eminently suitable for smart technological ...

Recommended for you

Mishap doesn't dampen enthusiasm for security robots

August 3, 2017

On his first day at work as a security guard, Steve was greeted warmly, drawing attention from passersby, including some taking selfies with him at the tony retail-residential complex he patrolled. Then he fell into the fountain.

Team finds reason behind defects in 3-D printing

August 2, 2017

High-speed images of a common laser-based metal 3-D printing process, coupled with newly updated computer models, have revealed the mechanisms behind material redistribution, a phenomenon that leads to defects in printed ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.