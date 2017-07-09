New research uncovers the secrets of photosynthesis that could help develop computer technology

July 11, 2017 by Kirsty Bowen
New research uncovers the secrets of photosynthesis that could help develop computer technology
Illustrating how the destination of an electron (represented by the train) can be directed following application of an ultra-fast mid-infrared pulse (represented by the fire). Credit: Helen Towrie at the CLF

Scientists at the University of Sheffield have published new research illuminating how energy is transferred in molecules - something that could influence new molecular technologies for the future.

Energy and charge is what drives photosynthesis and any solar-to-chemical or electrical-to-chemical conversion.

Working with collaborators at the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) Central Laser Facility (CLF), Professor Julia Weinstein and Dr Anthony Meijer studied a new 'fork' molecule that can direct the destination of an electron in a precise manner when a particular infrared pulse is applied.

The key finding of the work, published in Nature Chemistry, is that scientists can direct energy transfer via light at a molecular level.

Professor Weinstein said: "Previous research has enabled us to switch on or off. What makes our research so exciting is that, via our synthetic molecule, we can now direct the path of an electron in a very specific and controlled way."

Electron transfer is an important part of many natural processes, including the light harvesting process by which plants create and store energy through photosynthesis.

Professor Weinstein explains: "In creating this 'molecular fork', we now have the ability to model natural molecular processes, such as photosynthesis. If we can replicate how energy is stored and utilised, then we have the basis to develop exciting new molecular technologies for the future.

"From new ways of capturing and storing the energy coming to us from the Sun, to developing new forms of computing , this research opens up some exciting new opportunities."

The ability to direct charge along one of several pathways can be used for information storage and retrieval in computing, using low-energy red light.

Explore further: Energy jumps back and forth between molecules during transfers

More information: Milan Delor et al. Directing the path of light-induced electron transfer at a molecular fork using vibrational excitation, Nature Chemistry (2017). DOI: 10.1038/nchem.2793

Related Stories

Energy jumps back and forth between molecules during transfers

October 4, 2016

The process of photosynthesis, through which plants convert sunlight into chemical energy, involves a carefully choreographed transfer of energy from molecule to molecule. Exactly how the energy is moved is not fully understood, ...

With more light, chemistry speeds up

May 5, 2017

Light initiates many chemical reactions. Experiments at the aser Centre of the Institute of Physical Chemistry of the Polish Academy of Sciences and the University of Warsaw's Faculty of Physics have, for the first time, ...

Modeling the movement of electrons at the molecular scale

September 12, 2006

Finding more efficient ways of storing and using energy requires scientists to first look at the particles that set these fundamental processes in motion – the electrons. Controlling the movement of electrons through individual ...

Recommended for you

Green method developed for making artificial spider silk

July 10, 2017

A team of architects and chemists from the University of Cambridge has designed super-stretchy and strong fibres which are almost entirely composed of water, and could be used to make textiles, sensors and other materials. ...

A chemically functional phosphorus version of natural rubber

July 10, 2017

Goodyear's 1839 discovery of the vulcanization of natural rubber obtained from rubber trees marks the beginning of the modern rubber industry. A variety of synthetic rubber products were subsequently developed. In the journal ...

Nature-inspired material uses liquid reinforcement

July 10, 2017

Materials scientists at Rice University are looking to nature—at the discs in human spines and the skin in ocean-diving fish, for example—for clues about designing materials with seemingly contradictory properties—flexibility ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

BEGINNING
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Photosynthesis is a marvel of nano design.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.