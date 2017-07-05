Uber takes break in Finland ahead of new legislation

July 6, 2017

Ride-hailing service Uber is taking a yearlong break in Finland because legislation that's expected to open the transportation market for new businesses does not come into force until July 2018.

Uber, which has met stiff resistance from unions in Finland, says the pause concerns only UberPOP while the licensed UberBLACK service will continue to operate as usual.

Uber Finland's general manager, Joel Jarvinen, said Thursday the company, along with "several hundred" drivers in the Finnish capital, is looking forward to the reforms but will wait until "the new regulations allow a better environment."

Uber operates in 450 cities worldwide. It started operating in Finland in 2015, where it has six employees who will remain with the during the break.

Transportation services, including taxis, are generally tightly controlled in Finland.

