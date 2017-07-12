Students search John Brown's NY farm site for artifacts

July 15, 2017

Students at a New York college are searching John Brown's Adirondack farm for artifacts linked to the 19th-century abolitionist.

The State University of New York at Potsdam has been conducting an archaeology field school at the John Brown Farm State Historic Site just outside the village of Lake Placid. The school's archaeology students are hosting an open house at the historic site Saturday.

Brown and his family lived at the farm in the 1850s, when he opposed slavery in the United States. In October 1859, he led the attack on the federal arsenal at Harper's Ferry in what is now West Virginia.

Brown and supporters were captured. He was executed the following December. His body was returned to the in North Elba a week later and buried there.

