'No solid evidence' for biopesticide-diarrhea link

July 17, 2017

A report commissioned by EU food regulators wrongly linked a highly effective biopesticide with diarrhoea in humans, an expert says.

A by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) found that Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) posed a health risk equivalent to a related bacterium which causes diarrhoea.

But Dr Ben Raymond, of the University of Exeter, said there was "no solid " Bt caused diarrhoea.

Writing in the journal FEMS Microbiology Ecology, he said recent evidence supported the view that Bt bacteria - especially the strains used in biopesticides - were "very safe for humans".

Microbial biopesticides are microscopic organisms that are used to control pests such as insects.

They are used as an alternative to chemical pesticides, and various strains of Bt are used to kill pests including fly and mosquito larvae, caterpillars and beetles.

"Microbial biopesticides based on Bt are widely recognised as being among the safest and least environmentally damaging insecticidal products available," said Dr Raymond, of the University of Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

"It's the biggest-selling microbial control agent in the world, and it's a vital part of many environmentally friendly pest management systems."

EFSA commissioned a review of Bt safety after a food poisoning incident in Germany, but Dr Raymond said the review was "a poor representation of the evidence" and its findings were "potentially very damaging" to the bio-control industry and horticultural growers.

"Contrary to EFSA's findings, a critical examination of available data - and this latest incident - provide no solid evidence that Bt causes ," he said.

"Bt has been used perfectly safely for 70 years, and EFSA's review created ambiguity where there was no need to.

"The Bacillus cereus group - to which Bt belongs, does contain bacteria which can make humans ill.

"But the evidence shows that the group is made up of distinct sections, and the section posing the greatest risk is only distantly related to the one containing all biopesticides.

"No strain produced to kill insects has been shown to cause infections or pose risks to humans."

Explore further: Greater efforts are needed to promote biopesticides

More information: "In defence of Bacillus thuringiensis, the safest and most successful microbial insecticide available to humanity - a response to EFSA" FEMS Microbiology Ecology, 2017.

Related Stories

Greater efforts are needed to promote biopesticides

May 4, 2017

There are a number of environmental and economic reasons to promote the development and use of biological compounds as pesticides. A new analysis finds that there are fewer biopesticides registered in the European Union (EU) ...

Agrichemical giant Syngenta faults EU bee plans

February 15, 2013

Swiss-based agrichemical giant Syngenta on Friday urged Brussels to withdraw plans to restrict the use of neonicotinoid pesticides, saying blaming them for the death of bees was wrongheaded.

Raw chicken bacteria on the rise in Europe: study

March 8, 2012

A type of bacteria mostly found in raw chicken meat that can cause diarrhoea and fever is on the rise in the European Union, according to a report from European food safety agencies published on Thursday.

Europe urged to expand pesticide ban for bees' sake

January 12, 2017

Europe should expand a ban on bee-harming pesticides, environmental lobby group Greenpeace said Thursday, as it released a report warning of widespread risks to agriculture and the environment.

NGOs sue Monsanto, EU food safety watchdog over pesticide

March 2, 2016

A group of European NGOs on Wednesday sued agri-giant Monsanto and the EU's food safety watchdog for allegedly distorting scientific data on the carcinogenic effects of controversial weedkiller glyphosate, ahead of a key ...

Recommended for you

What makes red algae so different and why should we care?

July 17, 2017

The red algae called Porphyra and its ancestors have thrived for millions of years in the harsh habitat of the intertidal zone—exposed to fluctuating temperatures, high UV radiation, severe salt stress, and desiccation.

Invasive plant species can enhance coastal ecosystems

July 17, 2017

Invasive plant species can be a source of valuable ecosystem functions where native coastal habitats such as salt marshes and oyster reefs have severely declined, a new study by scientists at Duke University and the University ...

Mutation speeds up sperm of zebra finches

July 17, 2017

In zebra finches, sperm velocity and morphology and hence reproductive success strongly depend on a specific mutation (an inversion) on one of the sex chromosomes, called Z. This was discovered by scientists of the Max Planck ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.