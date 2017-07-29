Nature provides a key to repelling liquids

July 31, 2017
Nature provides a key to repelling liquids
Wetting surfaces with micropillars (left) lose their omniphobicity when damaged, while microtextures with doubly reentrant cavities (right) exhibit omniphobicity despite localized damage. Reproduced with permission from ref 1.© 2017 American Chemical Society. Credit: Ivan Gromicho © 2017 KAUST

Inspired by nature, an inexpensive green technique that enables common materials to repel liquid has been developed by KAUST scientists and could lead to diverse applications from underwater drag reduction to antifouling.

Making surfaces liquid repellent, referred to as omniphobicity, is used in a range of industrial processes from reducing biofouling and underwater drag to membrane distillation, waterproofing and oil-water separation.

Producing such a veneer generally relies on applying perfluorinated coatings; however, these degrade under harsh physical and chemical environments, increasing costs and both health and environmental impacts and limiting their use.

Rendering conventional materials, such as plastics and metals, omniphobic has been a tantalizing goal for some time; this challenge led Himanshu Mishra and colleagues from the KAUST Water Desalination and Reuse Center to seek inspiration from nature.

The researchers first tested microtextures comprising doubly reentrant pillars: they were inspired by a US-based research team who, in 2014, demonstrated these pillars exhibited unprecedented omniphobicity in air, even when the materials were intrinsically wetting.

"At first, these results seemed to defy conventional wisdom as roughening intrinsically wetting surfaces makes them even more wetting," said Mishra. "So we decided to investigate these microtextures for ourselves."

The team confirmed that intrinsically wetting surfaces with doubly reentrant micropillars do indeed exhibit omniphobicity in air, but they also found that it was catastrophically lost in the presence of localized physical defects or damage or upon immersion in wetting liquids.

"These were serious limitations because real surfaces get damaged during use," said Mishra. "This inspired us to look to nature and investigate the skins of springtails."

Patterns on the skin of springtails—tiny soil-dwelling insects that live in moist conditions—exploit textures that contain doubly reentrant cavities, keeping them dry. By using photolithography and dry-etching tools at the KAUST Nanofabrication Core Lab, the researchers recreated these doubly reentrant microcavities on silica surfaces.

Taking advantage of the doubly reentrant features showed that the microcavities trapped air and prevented penetration of liquids, even under elevated pressures. In addition, their compartmentalized nature prevented any loss of omniphobicity in the presence of localized damage or defects or upon immersion in wetting liquids.

"Having demonstrated the proof of concept, we now plan to translate the fabrication process from the lab to the Workshop Core Lab in KAUST to create doubly reentrant cavities on common materials, such as polyethylene terephthalate and low-carbon steels," said Mishra. "This may help to unlock their potential for applications to reduce hydrodynamic drag and antifouling."

Explore further: Smart surface enables advanced manipulation of droplets

More information: Domingues, E.M., Arunachalam, S. & Mishra, H. Prevention of catastrophic wetting transitions on intrinsically wetting surfaces by doubly reentrant cavities. Applied Materials & Interfaces 9, 21532-21538 (2017)

Related Stories

Smart surface enables advanced manipulation of droplets

July 25, 2017

For many years, engineers have sought to create a special kind of surface: one that can both repel and absorb liquids, and whose ability to do so—its "wetting behaviour"—can be quickly and precisely controlled. The technology ...

An engineered surface unsticks sticky water droplets

August 31, 2015

The leaves of the lotus flower, and other natural surfaces that repel water and dirt, have been the model for many types of engineered liquid-repelling surfaces. As slippery as these surfaces are, however, tiny water droplets ...

Using sunlight to the max

June 19, 2017

Materials called transition-metal carbides have remarkable properties that open new possibilities in water desalination and wastewater treatment. A KAUST team has found compounds of transition metals and carbon, known as ...

Recommended for you

Scientists reel in structure of salmon virus

July 28, 2017

The structure of a protein key to the survival and spread of a virus that affects salmon could inform strategies to treat the flu in humans, according to scientists at Rice University.

Sticky when wet: Strong adhesive for wound healing

July 27, 2017

Anyone who has ever tried to put on a Band-Aid when their skin is damp knows that it can be frustrating. Wet skin isn't the only challenge for medical adhesives - the human body is full of blood, serum, and other fluids that ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.