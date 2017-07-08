Maryland Zoo: Baby giraffe receives 2nd plasma transfusion

July 10, 2017
This June 28, 2017, file photo, provided by The Maryland Zoo shows a baby giraffe, Julius, and his mother, Kesi, at the zoo in Baltimore. Maryland Zoo officials said the struggling baby giraffe has had a second plasma transfusion and is continuing to receive around-the-clock intensive care. News outlets reported Julius underwent the procedure Sunday, July 9. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Maryland Zoo via AP)

Maryland Zoo officials say a struggling baby giraffe has had a second plasma transfusion and is continuing to receive around-the-clock intensive care.

News outlets report Julius underwent the procedure Sunday with a donation from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado. The 3-week-old calf received an earlier plasma transfusion three days after he was born from a giraffe at an Ohio zoo.

Officials say Julius has been prevented from getting essential antibodies from his mother as he has had trouble nursing since he was born June 15. The zoo's website says veterinary teams worked with Julius on bottle feeding Sunday afternoon.

Julius was 6 feet tall (1.83 meters) and 143 pounds (65 kilograms) at birth, but initial tests showed the newborn had insufficient antibodies to protect him from disease.

