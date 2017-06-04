Pittsburgh zoo says premature elephant born at nature center

June 6, 2017

Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has unveiled an elephant calf born about a month prematurely.

The calf was born at the zoo's International Conservation Center in Somerset County on May 31. The calf was unveiled at the zoo Tuesday.

The female calf was born to Seeni, a 21-year-old elephant that's one of three the zoo rescued from Botswana in 2011.

Zoo President and CEO Barbara Baker says officials are waiting to see how the calf adjusts and is accepted by the rest of the zoo's herd before naming it. Baker says zoo officials don't want to "jinx it."

The calf weighed 184 pounds (83.5 kilograms) at birth. A full-term calf typically weighs between 207 pounds (93.9 kilograms) and 280 pounds (127 kilograms).

The Tribune-Review posted Facebook video of the .

