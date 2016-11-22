A squirt at 6 feet: Baby giraffe to debut at Los Angeles Zoo

A baby female Masai giraffe, as yet unnamed, nuzzles its father Phillip during her public debut at the Los Angeles Zoo Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. The calf, born on Nov. 9, is about six feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. When she's grown, the new arrival could stand 17 feet tall and weigh more than two tons. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

It's stretch time for a family at the Los Angeles Zoo.

A giraffe family, that is.

The zoo announced this week that a female Masai giraffe was born on Nov. 9, the third baby born to mother Hasina and the first for the father, Phillip.

The calf, unveiled for the media Tuesday, stands nearly 6 feet tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She doesn't have a name yet.

When she's grown, the new arrival could stand 17 feet tall and weigh more than 2 tons.

The parents were paired in a breeding program designed to save the threatened species.

