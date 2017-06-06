Majorana highway on a chip

July 7, 2017
Majorana highway on a chip
Hao Zhang (left) and Önder Gül with the Majorana chip and experimental setup. Credit: Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research (NWO)

The first experimental evidence of a Majorana fermion in Delft 2012 led to a wave of scientific enthusiasm: control such particles are a holy grail in quantum science and technology. Quantum chips based on Majorana fermions promise error-protected quantum computations. However, the fabrication of Majorana devices is an extremely challenging task.

A collaboration of researchers has now combined novel nanowires with a high-quality interface to other required materials on a chip. This allows for bullet-like collisionless quantum transport of charges through the nanowires: a requirement for larger-scale Majorana-based experiment.

The novel methods open doors towards quantum computations based on Majorana fermions, allow for the exploration of new quantum effects in such materials ánd can have future applications in energy-efficient electronics.

Majorana highway on a chip
The infographic made by Bruno van Wayenburg for all interesting details of this novel quantum chip and its future applications. Credit: Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research (NWO)

Explore further: Scientists demonstrate microwave spectrometer tailored for the Majorana quest

More information: Hao Zhang et al. Ballistic superconductivity in semiconductor nanowires, Nature Communications (2017). DOI: 10.1038/ncomms16025

Related Stories

Scientists discover particles similar to Majorana fermions

October 25, 2016

Majorana fermions were first proposed by the physicist Ettore Majorana in 1937. They are fermion particles that are also their own antiparticles. These fermions are vital to the research of superconducting materials and topological ...

Neutrons zero in on the elusive magnetic Majorana fermion

June 8, 2017

Neutron scattering has revealed in unprecedented detail new insights into the exotic magnetic behavior of a material that, with a fuller understanding, could pave the way for quantum calculations far beyond the limits of ...

Researchers take first look into the 'eye' of majoranas

December 1, 2016

Majorana fermions are particles that could potentially be used as information units for a quantum computer. An experiment by physicists at the Swiss Nanoscience Institute and the University of Basel's Department of Physics ...

Third research team close to creating Majorana fermion

March 16, 2012

(PhysOrg.com) -- Recently there has been a virtual explosion of research efforts aimed at creating the elusive Majorana fermion with different groups claiming to be near to creating them. First there was news that a team ...

Recommended for you

Nanoscale motion sends light into overdrive

July 7, 2017

AMOLF researchers have developed nanoscale strings whose motion can be converted to light signals with unprecedented strength. This could allow for extremely precise sensors and comes with an important side effect. "Analogous ...

Lighting the way to optimal photocatalysis

July 6, 2017

One afternoon, Carnegie Mellon University Materials Science and Engineering (MSE)'s Mohammad Islam walked into colleague Paul Salvador's office and asked what the biggest problem was in photocatalysis that he'd like to be ...

Three-dimensional chip combines computing and data storage

July 5, 2017

As embedded intelligence is finding its way into ever more areas of our lives, fields ranging from autonomous driving to personalized medicine are generating huge amounts of data. But just as the flood of data is reaching ...

2-D layered devices can self-assemble with precision

July 5, 2017

Squid-inspired proteins can act as programmable assemblers of 2D materials, like graphene oxide, to form hybrid materials with minute spacing between layers suitable for high-efficiency devices including flexible electronics, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.