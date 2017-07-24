Things looking up as Los Angeles Zoo unveils baby giraffe

July 26, 2017
Things looking up as Los Angeles Zoo unveils baby giraffe
A female Masai baby giraffe born July 11, frolics in her inclosure during its public debut at the Los Angeles Zoo, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Still without a name, the giraffe already stands about six feet tall and weighs 156 pounds. It's the second baby born to mother Zainabu and father Philip. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Things are looking up at the Los Angeles Zoo, where visitors are getting their first glimpses of a baby giraffe.

The female Masai giraffe born July 11 made its Wednesday. Still without a name, the giraffe already stands about 6 tall and weighs 156 pounds.

It's the second baby born to mother Zainabu and father Philip.

Masai giraffes, native to eastern Africa, can grow up to 17 feet tall and weigh 1,700 pounds.

A female Masai baby giraffe born July 11, mingles with older giraffes in her inclosure during its public debut at the Los Angeles Zoo, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Still without a name, the giraffe already stands about six feet tall and weighs 156 pounds. It's the second baby born to mother Zainabu and father Philip. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

A female Masai baby giraffe born July 11, mingles with older giraffes in her inclosure during its public debut at the Los Angeles Zoo, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Still without a name, the giraffe already stands about six feet tall and weighs 156 pounds. It's the second baby born to mother Zainabu and father Philip. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
A female Masai baby giraffe born July 11, mingles with older giraffes in her inclosure during its public debut at the Los Angeles Zoo, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Still without a name, the giraffe already stands about six feet tall and weighs 156 pounds. It's the second baby born to mother Zainabu and father Philip. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

