October 22, 2015

Big baby: Los Angeles Zoo's new giraffe is just under 6 feet

The Los Angeles Zoo has a big baby.

The zoo announced Wednesday that a male Masai giraffe was born Oct. 9. The unnamed 130-pound baby stands just under 6 feet tall and is the of 4-year-old mother, Zainabu.

Animal keeper Mike Bona says visitors who want to see the while he's still relatively small should come while he's still young because he could be nearly 10 feet tall by his first birthday.

Masai giraffes can grow to 17 feet and weigh 2,700 pounds. The species comes from southern Kenya and northern Tanzania and is the largest of all giraffes.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Big baby: Los Angeles Zoo's new giraffe is just under 6 feet (2015, October 22) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-big-baby-los-angeles-zoo.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Baby giraffe at Buenos Aires zoo a head above the rest
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)