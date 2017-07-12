Image: Jupiter's Great Red Spot (enhanced color)

July 14, 2017
Credit: NASA

This enhanced-color image of Jupiter's Great Red Spot was created by citizen scientist Gerald Eichstädt using data from the JunoCam imager on NASA's Juno spacecraft.

The image is approximately illumination adjusted and strongly enhanced to draw viewers' eyes to the iconic storm and the turbulence around it.

The image was taken on July 10, 2017 at 07:07 p.m. PDT (10:07 p.m. EDT), as the Juno spacecraft performed its 7th close flyby of Jupiter. At the time the image was taken, the spacecraft was about 6,130 miles (9,866 kilometers) from the tops of the clouds of the planet.

More information: JunoCam's raw images are available for the public to peruse and process into image products at: www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam     

