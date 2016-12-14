Image: Crescent Jupiter with the Great Red Spot

January 16, 2017
Image: Crescent Jupiter with the Great Red Spot
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Roman Tkachenko

This image of a crescent Jupiter and the iconic Great Red Spot was created by a citizen scientist (Roman Tkachenko) using data from Juno's JunoCam instrument. You can also see a series of storms shaped like white ovals, known informally as the 'string of pearls.' Below the Great Red Spot a reddish long-lived storm known as Oval BA is visible.

The image was taken on Dec. 11, 2016 at 2:30 p.m. PST (5:30 p.m. EST), as the Juno spacecraft performed its third close flyby of Jupiter. At the time the image was taken, the spacecraft was about 285,100 miles (458,800 kilometers) from the planet.

JunoCam's raw images are available at www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam for the public to peruse and process into image products.

bschott
not rated yet Jan 16, 2017
Where are the readings from the suite of instruments OTHER THAN the optic camera? We didn't send this probe there for better photographs....

