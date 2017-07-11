New biofuel technology significantly cuts production time

July 12, 2017
New biofuel technology significantly cuts production time
Cigdem Eskicioglu is a professor of engineering at UBC's Okanagan Campus. Credit: UBC Okanagan

New research from a professor of engineering at UBC's Okanagan Campus might hold the key to biofuels that are cheaper, safer and much faster to produce.

"Methane is a biofuel commonly used in electricity generation and is produced by fermenting ," says Cigdem Eskicioglu, an associate professor with UBC Okanagan's School of Engineering. "The process can traditionally take anywhere from weeks to months to complete, but with my collaborators from Europe and Australia we've discovered a new biomass pretreatment technique that can cut that production time nearly in half."

Starting with commonly found in agricultural or forestry waste—including wheat straw, corn husks and Douglas fir bark—Eskicioglu compared traditional fermentation processes with their and found that Douglas fir bark in particular could produce methane 172 per cent faster than before.

"The potential to more efficiently harness the energy from forestry waste products like tree bark can open a world of new opportunities," says Eskicioglu. "The new fermentation process would be relatively easy to implement on site and because the bioreactors could be much smaller, the costs could be kept low."

The new process pretreats the initial organic material with carbon dioxide at high temperatures and pressures in water before the whole mixture is fermented, Eskicioglu explains. The new pretreatment process uses equipment and materials that are already widely available at an industrial scale, so retrofitting existing bioreactors or building new miniaturized ones could be done cheaply and easily.

In addition to producing biogas faster and cheaper, Eskicioglu says her new technique may also make methane production safer.

"Unlike traditional biomass pretreatment for bioreactors, our method doesn't require the use or generation of toxic chemicals. We still have some work to do to move it to an , but our results so far are very promising."

The study will be published in September's edition of Water Research.

Explore further: Metal-organic framework NU-1000 allows separation of toxic furanics from sugars for efficient ethanol production

Related Stories

Microbe produces ethanol from switchgrass without pretreatment

April 13, 2015

The conventional strategy for producing ethanol from plant biomass requires costly pretreatment and enzyme-driven reactions. Refining another strategy known as consolidated bioprocessing (CPB) could reduce costs. In second-generation ...

Better use of entire biomass of willow

March 30, 2016

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and Aalto University investigated how willow biomass can be utilised more efficiently. When processed correctly, willow is eminently suitable as a source of sugar in the production ...

Greening the pharma industry

April 17, 2017

Synthesizing life-saving pharmaceuticals from natural biomass can be more cost-efficient than traditional methods and produces fewer toxic byproducts.

Recommended for you

Giant charge reversal observed for the first time

July 12, 2017

Charged surfaces submerged in an electrolyte solution can sometimes become oppositely charged. This nonintuitive phenomenon, known as charge inversion, happens when excess counter ions adsorb, or adhere, to the surface. It ...

Microwaves reveal detailed structure of molecular motor

July 12, 2017

A team of scientists has used microwaves to unravel the exact structure of a tiny molecular motor. The nano-machine consists of just a single molecule, made up of 27 carbon and 20 hydrogen atoms (C27H20). Like a macroscopic ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.