AI advances to put greater value on human judgment: U of T experts

July 28, 2017
AI advances to put greater value on human judgment: U of T experts
Credit: University of Toronto

With the rise of artificial intelligence and concern about its potential impact on jobs, U of T's Ajay Agrawal, Joshua Gans and Avi Goldfarb argue that human judgment will become an increasingly valuable skill.

"In many cases, especially in the near term, humans will be required to exercise this sort of judgment," they write in the Harvard Business Review. "They'll specialize in weighing the costs and benefits of different decisions, and then that judgment will be combined with machine-generated predictions to make decisions."

Agrawal is a professor of entrepreneurship at U of T's Rotman School of Management and founder of the Creative Destruction Lab, U of T's widely recognized seed-stage accelerator program, which has a strong AI focus. Gans is a professor of strategic management at Rotman, and Goldfarb is a professor of marketing at Rotman and chief data scientist at the Creative Destruction Lab.

The trio say it's still too early to tell whether machine predictions will decrease or increase the overall amount of work available for humans.

"Rather than trying to predict specifics, we suggest an alternative approach," they argue. "Economic theory suggests that AI will substantially raise the value of human judgment. People who display good will become more valuable, not less."

Explore further: Slack time is the must-have ingredient in innovation, say researchers

Related Stories

Preparing for the chaos of equity crowdfunding

July 18, 2013

Equity crowdfunding is not yet legal, but when it is, expect a period of "chaos" before those involved learn how to make the most of its benefits and minimize its risks, say University of Toronto researchers.

Judgement bias in medical device recall decisions

March 4, 2017

(HealthDay)—The characteristics of the signal in user feedback of adverse events associated with medical devices and the situated context of decision makers correlate with judgement bias in reacting to these adverse events, ...

Recommended for you

Making animated characters jump just got easier

July 28, 2017

The way a videogame character jumps, kicks, walks, runs or even breathes is determined by a loop of frames known as a motion cycle. Also critical for producing animated films, motion cycles are as important as they are difficult ...

World gears up for electric cars despite bumps in road

July 26, 2017

Technological advances mean fossil fuel in cars could be phased out within decades but switching to electric carries its own environmental and economic concerns as more and more countries announce radical plans.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.