Piling on pressure solves enduring mystery about metal's makeup

June 22, 2017

Scientists have solved a decades-old puzzle about a widely used metal, thanks to extreme pressure experiments and powerful supercomputing.

Their discovery reveals important fundamental aspects of the element , the lightest and simplest metal in the periodic table. The material is commonly used in batteries for phones and computers.

A mystery of how the metal's atoms are arranged—which influences properties such as its strength, malleability and conductivity—has been solved by their research.

An international team sought to better understand lithium's structure by studying it at cold temperatures. In this low-energy state, the fundamental properties of materials can be accurately observed.

Until now, it was difficult for scientists to explain previous experimental results indicating that lithium had a complex structure. To understand the theory properly required exceptionally accurate calculations using advanced quantum mechanics.

Their latest calculations, using the ARCHER supercomputer at the University of Edinburgh, found that lithium's structure is not complex or disordered, as previous results had suggested. Instead, its atoms are arranged simply, like oranges in a box.

Scientists suggest that in previous experiments, rapid cooling led to misleading results. To avoid those problems, they reached low-temperature conditions by placing samples of lithium under - up to 4,500 times that of Earth's atmosphere—by squeezing it between a pair of diamonds. They then cooled and depressurised the sample before examining it using a synchotron device, which uses X-ray beams to see atoms.

The study, from the Universities of Edinburgh and Utah, was published in Science.

Dr Miguel Martinez-Canales, of the University of Edinburgh's School of Physics and Astronomy, said "Our calculations needed an accuracy of one in 10 million, and would have taken over 40 years on a normal computer."

Professor Graeme Ackland, of the University of Edinburgh's School of Physics and Astronomy, said: "We were able to form a true picture of cold lithium by making it using high pressures. Rather than forming a complex , it has the simplest arrangement that there can be in nature."

Explore further: Feather-light metal cathodes for stable lithium-oxygen batteries

More information: "Quantum and isotope effects in lithium metal" Science (2017). science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi/10.1126/science.aal4886

Related Stories

A battery prototype powered by atmospheric nitrogen

April 13, 2017

As the most abundant gas in Earth's atmosphere, nitrogen has been an attractive option as a source of renewable energy. But nitrogen gas—which consists of two nitrogen atoms held together by a strong, triple covalent bond—doesn't ...

How do you make lithium melt in the cold?

January 10, 2011

Sophisticated tools allow scientists to subject the basic elements of matter to conditions drastic enough to modify their behavior. By doing this, they can expand our understanding of matter. A research team including three ...

Simple lithium good for many surprises

January 14, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- At first glance, lithium should be a simple atomic system. It is the lightest solid element and with just three electrons, it should exhibit simple, crystalline structures. However, an international team ...

Re-energizing the lithium-ion battery

November 23, 2016

High costs, slow recharging rates, and limited lifetimes restrict the utility of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, storing electricity from wind or solar power, and other applications. Scientists are resolving ...

Recommended for you

Quantum thermometer or optical refrigerator?

June 22, 2017

In an arranged marriage of optics and mechanics, physicists have created microscopic structural beams that have a variety of powerful uses when light strikes them. Able to operate in ordinary, room-temperature environments, ...

A 100-year-old physics problem has been solved

June 22, 2017

At EPFL, researchers challenge a fundamental law and discover that more electromagnetic energy can be stored in wave-guiding systems than previously thought. The discovery has implications in telecommunications. Working around ...

Ultra-thin camera creates images without lenses

June 22, 2017

Traditional cameras—even those on the thinnest of cell phones—cannot be truly flat due to their optics: lenses that require a certain shape and size in order to function. At Caltech, engineers have developed a new camera ...

Problem of wheeled suitcases wobbling explained

June 21, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers at Universite Paris-Diderot has uncovered the reason for wobbling of wheeled suitcases. In their paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society A, the group explains the physics behind ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.