Protective mother bear cuts off Dracula's castle

Romania is home to around 6,000 brown bears, 60 percent of the European population While Dracula's legend usually fails to scare tourists away from the blood-sucking vampire's 15th century castle, a large, furry and protective mother bear has had more success.

Romanian authorities have declared Poenari Castle off limits after visitors climbing the 1,480 steps up to the ruins had close shaves with the animal and her three cubs.

"The environment ministry has given us the green light for the four bears to be captured and moved elsewhere," local official Emilian Dragnea said in a statement.

"But we still have to decide where to remove them to," he said.

Police blamed tourists for leaving food which attracts the animals.

Poenari Castle was built by Prince Vlad "The Impaler" Tepes, the inspiration for Bram Stoker's 1897 gothic novel "Dracula". The bigger tourist attraction however is Bran Castle in Transylvania.

