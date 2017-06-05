New low-cost material for lighting and diagnostics produces white light imitating sunlight

June 7, 2017
New low-cost material for lighting and diagnostics produces white light imitating sunlight
The hackmanite developed by the researchers. Credit: University of Turku

Researchers at the University of Turku, Finland, have developed a synthetic material based on the natural hackmanite mineral, which produces broad spectrum white light in lamps. The low-cost hackmanite-based material created by the Inorganic Materials Chemistry research group emits luminescence closer to sunlight than currently used lanthanides.

The material contains only highly abundant and nontoxic elements, and therefore has low production costs and does not produce hazardous waste or contain health risks.

"The lower cost of the material is also a great asset in applications for diagnostics, as the lanthanides that are currently in use are expensive. Because of its persistent luminescence, hackmanite does not require expensive time-resolved spectrometers to measure luminescence," says Docent Mika Lastusaari from the University of Turku.

He believes that hackmanite has possible applications in point-of-care diagnostics because it is excitable with sunlight.

Lamps that produce imitating sunlight are used in lighting applications. Current fluorescent lamps and LEDs produce white with luminescent materials that contain lanthanides, which is problematic. On the one hand, they are expensive and their price can vary a great deal and, on the other, they do not produce the same as sunlight. White light is produced with lanthanides by mixing three narrow-spectrum primary colours, red, green and blue, and therefore produce reflected light that does not meet the quality of reflected .

Hackmanite Produces Effective Afterglow

- "Persistent luminescence, also known as afterglow, is used in that glow in the dark, such as exit signs and watches. Our hackmanite material can produce observable white persistent luminescence for seven hours in the dark. With a spectrometer, the luminescence can be detected for more than 100 hours." says Lastusaari.

Until now, there have been no materials that produce good white persistent luminescence. Lastusaari says, "The hackmanite we have developed can be used in ordinary lamps as a single component phosphor to produce natural white light. As a bonus, hackmanite lamps continue to glow even after a power failure, thus being suitable for exit and emergency signs."

Hackmanite have excellent stability in water and the research group has shown that it has easily detectable photoluminescence even in nanomolar concentrations.

"We have also tested the material's application in diagnostics: we demonstrated that the material's persistent can be used in authenticating spices and testing for counterfeit foods. The tests were conducted together with the Detection Technology Group of the Department of Chemistry," Lastusaari says.

Explore further: LEDs: Better red makes brighter white

More information: Isabella Norrbo et al, Lanthanide and Heavy Metal Free Long White Persistent Luminescence from Ti Doped Li-Hackmanite: A Versatile, Low-Cost Material, Advanced Functional Materials (2017). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.201606547

Related Stories

LEDs: Better red makes brighter white

June 23, 2014

Chemists at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich have developed a novel type of red phosphor material, which significantly enhances the performance of white-emitting LEDs.

Lowering the cost and environmental footprint of white LEDs

August 31, 2016

Replacing traditional light bulbs with light-emitting diodes (LEDs) could take a significant bite out of global energy consumption. But making white LEDs isn't completely benign or budget friendly. To help reduce the environmental ...

Recommended for you

New-generation material removes iodine from water

June 7, 2017

Researchers at Dartmouth College have developed a new material that scrubs iodine from water for the first time. The breakthrough could hold the key to cleaning radioactive waste in nuclear reactors and after nuclear accidents ...

Building 'OLEDs' from the ground up for better electronics

June 7, 2017

From smartphones to TVs and laptops, light emitting diode (LED) displays are ubiquitous. OLEDs (where the O denotes they are organic, or carbon-based) are among the most energy efficient of these devices, but they generally ...

Researchers develop extremely sensitive hydrogen sensor

June 6, 2017

Hydrogen is a highly promising energy carrier. But it can also be dangerous, as it is combustible and difficult to detect. Using hydrogen safely requires sensors that can detect even the smallest of leaks. Researchers from ...

6 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

dirk_bruere
not rated yet 5 hours ago
If only we knew what hackmanite is made of...
antialias_physorg
not rated yet 5 hours ago
...or you could just click on the link at the bottom of the article.
Eikka
not rated yet 2 hours ago
If only we knew what hackmanite is made of...


Lithium, Sodium, Aluminium, Silicon, Oxygen, Chlorine, Sulfur, Titanium.

Question is, if you make an ordinary lightbulb out of it, would it glow for hours after you switch it off? That would be somewhat annoying.
antialias_physorg
not rated yet 2 hours ago
That's why they say it's for medical diagnostics and emergency signs/exit lighting'. No do they claim taht this is suitable for common light fixtures.

Read what's there, people.
nkalanaga
not rated yet 45 minutes ago
Persistent lighting would be fine for living areas, such as living rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, etc. I doubt that the persistent luminescence is nearly as bright as the light produced when the bulb is on.

In bedrooms it wouldn't be such a good idea, but that's why we have different types of lighting.
dnatwork
not rated yet 6 minutes ago
If it glows because it is still carrying a charge, perhaps you could make it stop glowing by grounding it, reversing polarity, or otherwise draining charge, the instead of just turning it off.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.