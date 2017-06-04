Electrocatalyst nanostructures key to improved fuel cells, electrolyzers

June 5, 2017 by Brian Wallheimer
fuel cell
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Purdue University scientists' simulations have unraveled the mystery of a new electrocatalyst that may solve a significant problem associated with fuel cells and electrolyzers.

Fuel cells, which use to produce energy, and electrolyzers, which convert energy into hydrogen or other gases, use electrocatalysts to promote chemical reactions. Electrocatalysts that can activate such reactions tend to be unstable because they can corrode in the highly acidic or basic water solutions that are used in fuel cells or electrolyzers.

A team led by Jeffrey Greeley, an associate professor of chemical engineering, has identified the for an electrocatalyst made of nanoislands deposited on platinum that is both active and stable. This design created properties in the nickel that Greeley said were unexpected but highly beneficial.

"The reactions led to very stable structures that we would not predict by just looking at the properties of nickel," Greeley said. "It turned out to be quite a surprise."

Greeley's team and collaborators working at Argonne National Laboratory had noticed that nickel placed on a platinum substrate showed potential as an electrocatalyst. Greeley's lab then went to work to figure out how an electrocatalyst with this composition could be both active and stable.

Greeley's team simulated different thicknesses and diameters of nickel on platinum as well as voltages and pH levels in the cells. Placing nickel only one or two in thickness and one to two nanometers in diameter created the conditions they wanted.

"They're like little islands of nickel sitting on a sea of platinum," Greeley said.

The ultra-thin layer of nickel is key, Greeley said, because it's at the point where the two metals come together that all the electrochemical activity occurs. And since there are only one or two atomic layers of nickel, almost all of it is reacting with the platinum. That not only creates the catalysis needed, but changes the nickel in a way that keeps it from oxidizing, providing the stability.

Collaborators at Argonne then analyzed the nickel-platinum structure and confirmed the properties Greeley and his team expected the electrocatalyst to have.

Next, Greeley plans to test similar structures with different metals, such as replacing with gold or the nickel with cobalt, as well as modifying pH and voltages. He believes other more stable and active combinations may be found using his computational analysis.

The study was published in Nature Energy.

Explore further: Heat treatment offers precise control over catalytic activity of metal sulfide nanoparticles

More information: Zhenhua Zeng et al. Stabilization of ultrathin (hydroxy)oxide films on transition metal substrates for electrochemical energy conversion, Nature Energy (2017). DOI: 10.1038/nenergy.2017.70

Related Stories

Carbon leads the way in clean energy

March 22, 2016

Groundbreaking research at Griffith University is leading the way in clean energy, with the use of carbon as a way to deliver energy using hydrogen.

Big step for next-generation fuel cells and electrolyzers

February 27, 2014

A big step in the development of next-generation fuel cells and water-alkali electrolyzers has been achieved with the discovery of a new class of bimetallic nanocatalysts that are an order of magnitude higher in activity ...

Recommended for you

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

FredJose
not rated yet 2 hours ago
REally, really great stuff this. We're coming closer to being able to actually understand and design - and built in controlled fashion - at the single atomic level.
Da Schneib
not rated yet 1 hour ago
The really important point here is how the active catalysis protects the nickel from corrosion; this is the underlying principle that might have wide impact. I'll be watching to see how this plays out.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.