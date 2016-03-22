March 22, 2016

Carbon leads the way in clean energy

by Griffith University

hydrogen
Credit: Wikimedia Commons - Public Domain

Groundbreaking research at Griffith University is leading the way in clean energy, with the use of carbon as a way to deliver energy using hydrogen.

Professor Xiangdong Yao and his team from Griffith's Queensland Micro- and Nanotechnology Centre have successfully managed to use the element to produce hydrogen from water as a replacement for the much more costly platinum.

"Hydrogen production through an electrochemical process is at the heart of key renewable technologies including water splitting and ," says Professor Yao.

"Despite tremendous efforts, exploring cheap, efficient and durable electrocatalysts for hydrogen evolution still remains a great challenge.

"Platinum is the most active and stable electrocatalyst for this purpose, however its low abundance and consequent high cost severely limits its large-scale commercial applications.

"We have now developed this carbon-based catalyst, which only contains a very small amount of nickel and can completely replace the platinum for efficient and cost-effective from water.

"In our research, we synthesize a nickel-carbon-based catalyst, from carbonization of metal-organic frameworks, to replace currently best-known platinum-based materials for electrocatalytic hydrogen evolution.

"This nickel-carbon-based catalyst can be activated to obtain isolated nickel atoms on the graphitic carbon support when applying electrochemical potential, exhibiting highly efficient hydrogen evolution performance and impressive durability."

Proponents of a hydrogen economy advocate as a potential fuel for motive including cars and boats and on-board auxiliary power, stationary power generation (e.g., for the energy needs of buildings), and as an energy storage medium (e.g., for interconversion from excess electric power generated off-peak).

Professor Yao says that this work may enable new opportunities for designing and tuning properties of electrocatalysts at atomic scale for large-scale water electrolysis.

The study will be published in Nature Communications.

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Griffith University

Citation: Carbon leads the way in clean energy (2016, March 22) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-carbon-energy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Efficiency of water electrolysis doubled
678 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

10 hours ago

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)