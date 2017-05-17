Video: How GMOs are, or are not, regulated

May 18, 2017
How GMOs are, or are not, regulated (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Pink pineapples, non-browning produce and other genetically modified organisms are becoming part of our food system. Though most scientists say they're safe, GMOs still face fierce opposition from critics. But what about the federal agencies that can approve or shoot down modified crops headed for consumers? Where do they stand?

The answer may surprise you—although some GMOs are lassoed with strict regulations, others are slipping through loopholes with no federal oversight at all.

Find out more about how GMOs are regulated in the latest Speaking of Chemistry video:

The video will load shortly

