Silk proteins paired with renewable wood nanocellulose to produce the strongest artificial spider silk yet

May 18, 2017
Silk proteins paired with renewable wood nanocellulose to produce the strongest artificial spider silk yet
A filament of hybrid silk showing cell growth. Credit: KTH The Royal Institute of Technology

Possibly the strongest hybrid silk fibers to date have been created by scientists in Sweden using all-renewable resources. Combining spider silk proteins with nanocellulose from wood, the process offers a low-cost and scalable way to make bioactive materials for a wide range of medical uses.

Published in ACS Nano by researchers from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, the technique brings together the structural and mechanical performance of inexpensive cellulose nanofibrils with the medicinal properties of , which is difficult and expensive to fabricate on a large scale.

The bioactive properties of spider silk have been known for centuries. In ancient Rome, were used to dress soldiers' battle wounds. But producing large-scale amounts of spider silk material today is an expensive process that often relies on fossil-based sources.

KTH Researcher My Hedhammar says that by comparison, wood-based nanocellulose is cheap and sustainable. Furthermore, the technique of combining it with only small amounts of yields a biofunctional material that can be used for such medical purposes as promoting cell growth.

"The strength of the fiber is significantly better than any man-made, silk-based material to our knowledge, and on the same level as what can be found in nature from spiders," says Daniel Söderberg, a researcher with the Wallenberg Wood Science Center at KTH.

Silk proteins paired with renewable wood nanocellulose to produce the strongest artificial spider silk yet
A close up of the fiber surface of the wood nanocellulose spider silk hybrid. Credit: KTH The Royal Institute of Technology

Today, cellulose nanofibrils obtained from trees receive scientific and commercial attention not only because they are renewable, biodegradable, virtually nontoxic and available in large volumes, but they also offer outstanding mechanical properties.

Söderberg says that the fabricated filament material could potentially be used as a building block for ligaments, for example.

To make the material, the researchers use what are known as recombinant silk proteins. Rather than using a as host, the researchers take the gene encoding the silk and combine it with a gene encoding some desired function, such as cell-binding, Hedhammar says. "We transfer this fusion gene to a simple, easily-cultured lab bacteria, which then produces the functionalized silk proteins that can be purified in the lab," she says.

Silk proteins paired with renewable wood nanocellulose to produce the strongest artificial spider silk yet
Filaments of hybrid spider silk with wood nanocellulose.

"Spider fusion proteins are then added to the dispersed cellulose nanofibrils, and thanks to the favorable interactions between the two components, a composite material can be produced."

Söderberg says the technique uses hydrodynamics to align the fibers' internal structure on the micro- and nano-scale. "When the nanocellulose is aligned in the macroscopic material, we can achieve high performance," he says.

Explore further: Spin doctors say scientists copy spider silk in lab

More information: Nitesh Mittal et al. Ultrastrong and Bioactive Nanostructured Bio-Based Composites, ACS Nano (2017). DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.7b02305

Related Stories

Silkworms spinning spider webs

January 3, 2012

(PhysOrg.com) -- A spiders silk is strong and more elastic and has a large range of possible medical applications. However, spiders have a history of being territorial and prone to cannibalism, so the idea of having a large ...

Synthetic spider silk strong enough for a superhero

March 5, 2014

Spider silk of fantastical, superhero strength is finally speeding toward commercial reality—at least a synthetic version of it is. The material, which is five times stronger than steel, could be used in products from bulletproof ...

Most stretchable spider silk reported

February 8, 2012

The egg sac silk of the cocoon stalk of the cave spider Meta menardi is the most stretchable egg sac silk yet tested, according to a study published Feb. 8 in the open access journal PLoS ONE.

Recommended for you

Using graphene to create quantum bits

May 18, 2017

In the race to produce a quantum computer, a number of projects are seeking a way to create quantum bits—or qubits—that are stable, meaning they are not much affected by changes in their environment. This normally needs ...

How scientists turned a flag into a loudspeaker

May 16, 2017

A paper-thin, flexible device created at Michigan State University not only can generate energy from human motion, it can act as a loudspeaker and microphone as well, nanotechnology researchers report in the May 16 edition ...

Gas gives laser-induced graphene super properties

May 15, 2017

Rice University scientists who invented laser-induced graphene (LIG) for applications like supercapacitors have now figured out a way to make the spongy graphene either superhydrophobic or superhydrophilic.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.