'Quantum mechanical squeezing' enables quantum state atomic force microscopy

May 3, 2017
Sensors – Novel ‘squeezing’ technique
When two objects approach each other, an interfacial interaction force becomes significant. By using this force, one may utilize quantum effects to advantageously control the motion of the probe. Credit: Oak Ridge National Laboratory

By taking advantage of a phenomenon known as "quantum mechanical squeezing," researchers have conceptually designed a new method of applying atomic force microscopy. Ali Passian of Oak Ridge National Laboratory and George Siopsis of the University of Tennessee introduced a novel method of making measurements in a paper published in Physical Review A

The technique, which they named quantum , has the potential to significantly increase the resolution of AFM. The method takes advantage of the fine interactions between the probe of the microscope and the surface of the sample to find the "sweet spot" where quantum effects stabilize the probe, resulting in more .

"That's the theoretical prediction of this effect," Passian said. "Of course, the experiments will have the final say on how much better we can do, but the basic concept and theory are viable."

Explore further: Nano-trapped molecules are potential path to quantum devices

More information: Ali Passian et al. Quantum state atomic force microscopy, Physical Review A (2017). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevA.95.043812

Related Stories

New hybrid microscope offers unparalleled capabilities

August 10, 2015

A microscope being developed at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory will allow scientists studying biological and synthetic materials to simultaneously observe chemical and physical properties on and ...

Laser makes microscopes way cooler

August 15, 2014

(Phys.org) —Laser physicists have found a way to make atomic-force microscope probes 20 times more sensitive and capable of detecting forces as small as the weight of an individual virus.

Recommended for you

How fluids flow through shale

May 2, 2017

Most of the world's oil and natural gas reserves may be locked up inside the tiny pores comprising shale rock. But current drilling and fracturing methods can't extract this fuel very well, recovering only an estimated 5 ...

How dandelion seeds act as a perfect pipette in the lab

May 2, 2017

Taraxacum officinale, better known as the common dandelion, is a much-maligned weed cursed the world over for its ability to infest lawns and crops. The plant's paratrooper-like seed dispersal system makes it difficult to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.