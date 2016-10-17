Physicists extend quantum machine learning to infinite dimensions

March 6, 2017 by Lisa Zyga feature
quantum machine learning
The proposed optical set-up that could be used to implement the new quantum machine learning algorithm over infinite dimensions. Credit: Lau et al. ©2017 American Physical Society

Physicists have developed a quantum machine learning algorithm that can handle infinite dimensions—that is, it works with continuous variables (which have an infinite number of possible values on a closed interval) instead of the typically used discrete variables (which have only a finite number of values).

The researchers, Hoi-Kwan Lau et al., have published a paper on generalizing quantum to infinite dimensions in a recent issue of Physical Review Letters.

As the physicists explain, quantum machine learning is a new subfield within the field of that combines the speed of with the ability to learn and adapt, as offered by machine learning.

One of the biggest advantages of having a quantum machine learning algorithm for is that it can theoretically operate much faster than classical algorithms. Since many science and engineering models involve continuous variables, applying quantum machine learning to these problems could potentially have far-reaching applications.

"Our work demonstrates the ability to take advantage of photonics to perform machine learning tasks on a quantum computer that could far exceed the speed of any conventional computer," coauthor George Siopsis at the University of Tennessee told Phys.org. "Quantum machine learning also offers potential advantages such as lower energy requirements owing to the ability to store more information per qubit, and a very low cost per qubit compared to other technologies."

Most quantum machine learning algorithms developed so far work only with problems involving discrete variables. Applying quantum machine learning to continuous-variable problems requires a very different approach.

To do this, the physicists had to develop a new set of tools that work with continuous variables. This involves replacing the logic gates that are used for discrete-variable states with physical gates, which work for continuous-variable states. Building up from these basic building blocks of the algorithm, the scientists then developed new methods that power the quantum machine learning problems, called subroutines, which are represented by matrices and vectors.

Although the results of the study are purely theoretical, the physicists expect that the new algorithm for continuous variables could be experimentally implemented using currently available technology. The implementation could be done in several ways, such as by using optical systems, spin systems, or trapped atoms. Regardless of the type of system, the implementation would be challenging. For example, an optical implementation that the scientists outlined here would require some of the latest technologies, such as "cat states" (a superposition of the "0" and "1" states) and high rates of squeezing (to reduce quantum noise).

In the future, the scientists hope to further investigate how continuous-variable quantum machine learning can be extended to replicate some of the latest results involving discrete variables. Another interesting avenue to pursue is a hybrid approach, which would combine the methods of both discrete and continuous variables in a single algorithm.

Explore further: How quantum effects could improve artificial intelligence

More information: Hoi-Kwan Lau, Raphael Pooser, George Siopsis, and Christian Weedbrook. "Quantum Machine Learning over Infinite Dimensions." Physical Review Letters. DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.118.080501
Also at arXiv:1603.06222 [quant-ph]

Related Stories

How quantum effects could improve artificial intelligence

October 17, 2016

(Phys.org)—Over the past few decades, quantum effects have greatly improved many areas of information science, including computing, cryptography, and secure communication. More recently, research has suggested that quantum ...

Researchers apply machine learning to condensed matter physics

February 13, 2017

A machine learning algorithm designed to teach computers how to recognize photos, speech patterns, and hand-written digits has now been applied to a vastly different set of data: identifying phase transitions between states ...

Quantum computers could greatly accelerate machine learning

March 30, 2015

(Phys.org)—For the first time, physicists have performed machine learning on a photonic quantum computer, demonstrating that quantum computers may be able to exponentially speed up the rate at which certain machine learning ...

Recommended for you

Researchers demonstrate new type of laser

March 3, 2017

Lasers are everywhere nowadays: Doctors use them to correct eyesight, cashiers to scan your groceries, and quantum scientist to control qubits in the future quantum computer. For most applications, the current bulky, energy-inefficient ...

New path suggested for nuclear fusion

March 2, 2017

Controlled nuclear fusion has been a holy grail for physicists who seek an endless supply of clean energy. Scientists at Rice University, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the University of Chile offered ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.