Physical Review A (PRA) provides a dependable resource of worldwide developments in the rapidly evolving areas of atomic, molecular, and optical physics and related fundamental concepts. The journal contains articles on quantum mechanics including quantum information theory, atomic and molecular structure and dynamics, collisions and interactions (including interactions with surfaces and solids), clusters (including fullerenes), atomic and molecular processes in external fields, matter waves (including Bose-Einstein condensation), and optics, both quantum and classical.

Publisher American Physical Society Country United States History 1970-present Website https://journals.aps.org/pra/ Impact factor 2.925 (2016)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA