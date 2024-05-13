Physical Review A (PRA) provides a dependable resource of worldwide developments in the rapidly evolving areas of atomic, molecular, and optical physics and related fundamental concepts. The journal contains articles on quantum mechanics including quantum information theory, atomic and molecular structure and dynamics, collisions and interactions (including interactions with surfaces and solids), clusters (including fullerenes), atomic and molecular processes in external fields, matter waves (including Bose-Einstein condensation), and optics, both quantum and classical.

Publisher
American Physical Society
Country
United States
History
1970-present
Website
https://journals.aps.org/pra/
Impact factor
2.925 (2016)

