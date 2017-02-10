Solving one of nature's great puzzles: What drives the accelerating expansion of the universe?

May 15, 2017
Solving one of nature's great puzzles: What drives the accelerating expansion of the universe?
Credit: NASA

UBC physicists may have solved one of nature's great puzzles: what causes the accelerating expansion of our universe?

PhD student Qingdi Wang has tackled this question in a new study that tries to resolve a major incompatibility issue between two of the most successful theories that explain how our universe works: and Einstein's theory of .

The study suggests that if we zoomed in-way in-on the universe, we would realize it's made up of constantly fluctuating space and time.

"Space-time is not as static as it appears, it's constantly moving," said Wang.

"This is a new idea in a field where there hasn't been a lot of new ideas that try to address this issue," said Bill Unruh, a physics and astronomy professor who supervised Wang's work.

In 1998, astronomers found that our universe is expanding at an ever-increasing rate, implying that space is not empty and is instead filled with dark that pushes matter away.

The most natural candidate for dark energy is . When physicists apply the theory of quantum mechanics to vacuum energy, it predicts that there would be an incredibly large density of vacuum energy, far more than the total energy of all the particles in the universe. If this is true, Einstein's theory of general relativity suggests that the energy would have a strong gravitational effect and most physicists think this would cause the universe to explode.

Fortunately, this doesn't happen and the universe expands very slowly. But it is a problem that must be resolved for fundamental physics to progress.

Unlike other scientists who have tried to modify the theories of quantum mechanics or general relativity to resolve the issue, Wang and his colleagues Unruh and Zhen Zhu, also a UBC PhD student, suggest a different approach. They take the large density of vacuum energy predicted by quantum mechanics seriously and find that there is important information about vacuum energy that was missing in previous calculations.

Their calculations provide a completely different physical picture of the universe. In this new picture, the space we live in is fluctuating wildly. At each point, it oscillates between expansion and contraction. As it swings back and forth, the two almost cancel each other but a very small net effect drives the to expand slowly at an accelerating rate.

But if space and time are fluctuating, why can't we feel it?

"This happens at very tiny scales, billions and billions times smaller even than an electron," said Wang.

"It's similar to the waves we see on the ocean," said Unruh. "They are not affected by the intense dance of the individual atoms that make up the water on which those waves ride."

Their paper was published last week in Physical Review D: https://journals.aps.org/prd/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevD.95.103504.

Explore further: Quest to settle riddle over Einstein's theory may soon be over

More information: Qingdi Wang et al, How the huge energy of quantum vacuum gravitates to drive the slow accelerating expansion of the Universe, Physical Review D (2017). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.95.103504

Related Stories

'Blurred times' in a quantum world

March 9, 2017

When measuring time, we normally assume that clocks do not affect space and time, and that time can be measured with infinite accuracy at nearby points in space. However, combining quantum mechanics and Einstein's theory ...

What is Nothing?

August 22, 2014

Is there any place in the Universe where there's truly nothing? Consider the gaps between stars and galaxies? Or the gaps between atoms? What are the properties of nothing?

Team simulates the expansion of the Universe

March 7, 2016

The Universe is constantly expanding. It changes, creating new structures that merge. But how does our Universe evolve? Physicists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, have developed a new code of numerical simulations ...

Recommended for you

Quantum reservoir for microwaves

May 15, 2017

In a recent experiment at EPFL, a microwave resonator, a circuit that supports electric signals oscillating at a resonance frequency, is coupled to the vibrations of a metallic micro-drum. By actively cooling the mechanical ...

6 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

HannesAlfven
5 / 5 (2) 46 minutes ago
Re: "The most natural candidate for dark energy is vacuum energy ... In this new picture, the space we live in is fluctuating wildly. At each point, it oscillates between expansion and contraction. As it swings back and forth, the two almost cancel each other but a very small net effect drives the universe to expand slowly at an accelerating rate ... This happens at very tiny scales, billions and billions times smaller even than an electron"

There is a sense about this that they are GUESSING.
Zzzzzzzz
5 / 5 (1) 23 minutes ago
So their calculations show that spacetime vibrates between expansion and contraction, with a bias toward expansion. How is the expansion accelerating? Does the fluctuation progress toward a greater bias toward expansion, or is there a constant rate of bias that accumulates? Like most Phys.org articles, very little detail....
Whydening Gyre
not rated yet 21 minutes ago
FTA;
"It's similar to the waves we see on the ocean," said Unruh. "They are not affected by the intense dance of the individual atoms that make up the water on which those waves ride."

Sounds like Zeph may have been onto something...:-)

Gigel
not rated yet 15 minutes ago
Link to article: https://arxiv.org...03.00543

Sorry, RNP :)
Steelwolf
not rated yet 12 minutes ago
It may also be that the Expansion that we are able to see is actually only a 'local' effect, that other parts of the universe may be contracting, such as near high mass objects.
rogerdallas
not rated yet just added
This article is talking about activity at extremely small scales-- nearly infinitesimal dimensions. I wonder sometimes whether at such scales, space and time dimensions might all be "hyperbolic" and be exchangeable in the same way. The unification would be pleasing, and right off the top of my head, it seems that it would be easier to achieve unification of QM and GR and explain some perplexing features of the universe at large. I think the fluctuations mentioned in the article would then emerge naturally, as well as the bias toward expansion.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.