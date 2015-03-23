Violations of energy conservation in the early universe may explain dark energy

January 20, 2017 by Lisa Zyga feature
This is the "South Pillar" region of the star-forming region called the Carina Nebula. Like cracking open a watermelon and finding its seeds, the infrared telescope "busted open" this murky cloud to reveal star embryos tucked inside finger-like pillars of thick dust. Credit: NASA

(Phys.org)—Physicists have proposed that violations of energy conservation in the early universe, as predicted by certain modified theories of quantum mechanics and quantum gravity, may explain the cosmological constant problem, which is sometimes referred to as "the worst theoretical prediction in the history of physics."

The physicists, Thibaut Josset and Alejandro Perez at the University of Aix-Marseille, France, and Daniel Sudarsky at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, have published a paper on their proposal in a recent issue Physical Review Letters.

"The main achievement of the work was the unexpected relation between two apparently very distinct issues, namely the accelerated expansion of the universe and microscopic physics," Josset told Phys.org. "This offers a fresh look at the cosmological constant problem, which is still far from being solved."

Einstein originally proposed the concept of the cosmological constant in 1917 to modify his theory of in order to prevent the universe from expanding, since at the time the universe was considered to be static.

Now that modern observations show that the universe is expanding at an accelerating rate, the cosmological constant today can be thought of as the simplest form of , offering a way to account for current observations.

However, there is a huge discrepancy—up to 120 orders of magnitude—between the large theoretical predicted value of the cosmological constant and the tiny observed value. To explain this disagreement, some research has suggested that the cosmological constant may be an entirely new constant of nature that must be measured more precisely, while another possibility is that the underlying mechanism assumed by theory is incorrect. The new study falls into the second line of thought, suggesting that scientists still do not fully understand the root causes of the cosmological constant.

The basic idea of the new paper is that violations of energy conservation in the could have been so small that they would have negligible effects at local scales and remain inaccessible to modern experiments, yet at the same time these violations could have made significant contributions to the present value of the cosmological constant.

To most people, the idea that conservation of energy is violated goes against everything they learned about the most fundamental laws of physics. But on the cosmological scale, conservation of energy is not as steadfast a law as it is on smaller scales. In this study, the physicists specifically investigated two theories in which violations of energy conservation naturally arise.

The first scenario of violations involves modifications to quantum theory that have previously been proposed to investigate phenomena such as the creation and evaporation of black holes, and which also appear in interpretations of quantum mechanics in which the wavefunction undergoes spontaneous collapse. In these cases, energy is created in an amount that is proportional to the mass of the collapsing object.

Violations of energy conservation also arise in some approaches to quantum gravity in which spacetime is considered to be granular due to the fundamental limit of length (the Planck length, which is on the order of 10-35 m). This spacetime discreteness could have led to either an increase or decrease in energy that may have begun contributing to the cosmological constant starting when photons decoupled from electrons in the early universe, during the period known as recombination.

As the researchers explain, their proposal relies on a modification to general relativity called unimodular gravity, first proposed by Einstein in 1919.

"Energy from matter components can be ceded to the gravitational field, and this 'loss of energy' will behave as a cosmological constant—it will not be diluted by later expansion of the universe," Josset said. "Therefore a tiny loss or creation of energy in the remote past may have significant consequences today on large scale."

Whatever the source of the energy conservation violation, the important result is that the energy that was created or lost affected the cosmological constant to a greater and greater extent as time went by, while the effects on matter decreased over time due to the expansion of the universe.

Another way to put it, as the physicists explain in their paper, is that the cosmological constant can be thought of as a record of the energy non-conservation during the history of the universe.

Currently there is no way to tell whether the violations of energy conservation investigated here truly did affect the cosmological constant, but the physicists plan to further investigate the possibility in the future.

"Our proposal is very general and any violation of is expected to contribute to an effective cosmological constant," Josset said. "This could allow to set new constraints on phenomenological models beyond standard .

"On the other hand, direct evidence that dark energy is sourced by energy non-conservation seems largely out-of-reach, as we have access to the value of lambda [the ] today and constraints on its evolution at late time only."

Explore further: Universe may be on the brink of collapse (on the cosmological timescale)

More information: Thibaut Josset, Alejandro Perez, and Daniel Sudarsky. "Dark Energy from Violation of Energy Conservation." Physical Review Letters. DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.118.021102. Also at arXiv:1604.04183 [gr-qc]

RZ49
Jan 20, 2017
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
gkam
3 / 5 (11) Jan 20, 2017
Rick Perry said he was going to look into them-there "violations of energy conservation", and punish whoever did it, since he will be Secretary of Energy now.
Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet Jan 20, 2017
Did you actually imply theoretical disproof of assumptions upon the "Early Universe"? Or did I infer it? Either way it makes no sense!
gkam
2.3 / 5 (6) Jan 20, 2017
Hyper, it's gone. I think the post by RZ49 was removed by someone not conversant in science, and who assumed poor character in others. Some of mine got taken down because of some lack of science with the "moderator".

But others, such as pure personal insults are left posted.

What gives?
SiaoX
not rated yet Jan 20, 2017
It could be an evidence of extradimensions or parallel universe. I.e. the energy didn't actually disappear - it just escaped into another dimension(s) or even parallel universe. Of course this is just an interpretation of this new interpretation (violation of energy conservation law) of already existing interpretation (dark energy) of accelerated expansion of universe (which is an interpretation of the red shift observed by itself).

How we could interpret all of it? By living in computer simulation?
Whydening Gyre
not rated yet Jan 20, 2017
FTA -
"But on the cosmological scale, conservation of energy is not as steadfast a law as it is on smaller scales."

Fractal layers are only generally similar, not exact.. (the variable sets differ).
Whydening Gyre
not rated yet Jan 20, 2017
FTA -
"But on the cosmological scale, conservation of energy is not as steadfast a law as it is on smaller scales."

Fractal layers are only generally similar, not exact.. (the variable sets differ).

IOW - there are NO violations of CoE,. Only the APPEARANCE of them. (Due to incomplete observations)
arcmetal
1 / 5 (2) Jan 20, 2017
I only need $500 million to build my fairy translator (its that cheap since its made mostly of cardboard and light bulbs). With the fairy translator we can then speak to the fairies, and they can then tell us, and prove that all of the dark energy is really just a byproduct of their usage of fairy dust. And thus, there is no need to violate the conservation of energy to explain dark energy.
eachus
not rated yet Jan 20, 2017
I'm curious. Was the Casimir effect operating during the early stages of the universe? Seems to me that at some point it would become a big energy sink as work was needed to pry conductive parts of the universe apart.
RZ49
not rated yet Jan 20, 2017
What was wrong with my comment?
Whydening Gyre
not rated yet Jan 20, 2017
I only need $500 million to build my fairy translator (its that cheap since its made mostly of cardboard and light bulbs). With the fairy translator we can then speak to the fairies, and they can then tell us, and prove that all of the dark energy is really just a byproduct of their usage of fairy dust. And thus, there is no need to violate the conservation of energy to explain dark energy.

I am assuming you were responding to my comment.
You're gonna need to make sure it uses a smartphone to ensure successful marketing...
And, why would you need violations of something we already have a good handle on (LOTS of experimental evidence) to explain a term used for something we know almost zero about...?
They're only violations until we can observe & determine what exactly is going on...

Seeker2
not rated yet Jan 21, 2017
I'm thinking we've got to apply the uncertainty principle on a macroscopic scale. That is energy is spread out over a much greater time interval than at the BB when there was only one Planck time. So maybe there has been 10^120 Planck times since the BB. So at the present time we are in a cooling phase, but much less that that at earlier times.
nikola_milovic_378
5 / 5 (1) Jan 21, 2017
The current scientists now behave like babe charmers, they have not yet figured out the structure of the universe, and from that knowledge did not learn how to arise and disappear, matter and energy, and when it's all done and how. Only unconscious people want to know how the universe was created, but they did not understand what the universe is and what it consists of. This testifies to the accelerated expansion of the universe is the result of spiritual disorder of those who believe in it ..
If the universe does not know how you can argue about some dark matter, or wonder how the early universe formed and now it has more matter than antimatter.
Da Schneib
3 / 5 (2) 17 hours ago
The current ΛCDM "Standard Model of Cosmology" says the source of dark energy is spacetime curvature in the form of Λ, the cosmological constant, specifically its decay from a high negative to a low positive value, and the return to a low negative value due to universal expansion. Statements that it is "far from being solved" are silly given what we already know; references to Einstein's statement that including a cosmological constant in GRT was his self-claimed "greatest mistake" are silly given we see accelerating expansion.

Let's try to stick to reality here. The dominant theory is the dominant theory because it is the most explanatory; proposing alternative explanations for already-explained phenomena requires not merely different explanations, but evidence that denies the dominant explanation. In other words, extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, and it is not apparent here.
Da Schneib
not rated yet 17 hours ago
I will point out that we have recently seen evidence in articles published on this site that the supposed "defects" in the supernova data regarding accelerating expansion have been proven chimerical.

See https://phys.org/...rse.html
Seeker2
not rated yet 14 hours ago
The current ΛCDM "Standard Model of Cosmology" says the source of dark energy is spacetime curvature in the form of Λ, the cosmological constant, specifically its decay from a high negative to a low positive value, and the return to a low negative value due to universal expansion. Statements that it is "far from being solved" are silly given what we already know;...
Apparently references to some problem far from being solved comes from trying to calculate the cosmological constant from semi-classical EFT, as I understand, no problem with ΛCDM.
Da Schneib
not rated yet 14 hours ago
Apparently references to some problem far from being solved comes from trying to calculate the cosmological constant from semi-classical EFT, as I understand, no problem with ΛCDM.
But we already know that the SM is incomplete: it doesn't have quantum gravity. And if there's to be a quantum explanation for cosmological constant it must come from quantum gravity.

But you don't need quantum gravity to make an observation, and our observations say ΛCDM. I wouldn't call knowing three out of four "far from" knowing the fourth. I'd call it 75%.
Seeker2
1 / 5 (1) 14 hours ago
Apparently references to some problem far from being solved comes from trying to calculate the cosmological constant from semi-classical EFT, as I understand,,,
Perhaps a better term would be Ineffective Field Theory.
Hyperfuzzy
1 / 5 (1) 13 hours ago
Apparently references to some problem far from being solved comes from trying to calculate the cosmological constant from semi-classical EFT, as I understand, no problem with ΛCDM.
But we already know that the SM is incomplete: it doesn't have quantum gravity. And if there's to be a quantum explanation for cosmological constant it must come from quantum gravity.

But you don't need quantum gravity to make an observation, and our observations say ΛCDM. I wouldn't call knowing three out of four "far from" knowing the fourth. I'd call it 75%.

There is only charge, so I don't think SM is real.
Seeker2
not rated yet 13 hours ago
...SM is incomplete: it doesn't have quantum gravity.
I don't think particle physics is going to help out when it comes to finding dark matter. See https://phys.org/...ity.html
Da Schneib
1 / 5 (1) 13 hours ago
We're not talking about dark matter.
Seeker2
not rated yet 12 hours ago
@Hyperfuzzy
There is only charge, so I don't think SM is real.
How can you have charge without charged particles?
Osiris1
not rated yet 12 hours ago
Maybe what is at work here is not dark energy, but rather dork energy of the Dilbert variety. Folks playing with numbers to 'make it come out right'!
Seeker2
not rated yet 12 hours ago
@Da Schneib
...SM is incomplete: it doesn't have quantum gravity.
I don't think particle physics is going to help out when it comes to finding dark matter.
We're not talking about dark matter.
So SM is complete as far as dark matter is concerned? Just checking.
Da Schneib
3 / 5 (2) 11 hours ago
So SM is complete as far as dark matter is concerned?
Nope.

But we're not talking about dark matter. You might want to check the title of the article we're commenting on very, very closely. You will find that it isn't about dark matter and doesn't mention it.
Seeker2
not rated yet 10 hours ago
@Da Schneib
So SM is complete as far as dark matter is concerned?
Nope.

But we're not talking about dark matter.
Sorry. I was referring to SM being complete.
Da Schneib
5 / 5 (1) 10 hours ago
No, you were referring to dark matter. We're not discussing dark matter.
Seeker2
5 / 5 (1) 7 hours ago
No, you were referring to dark matter. We're not discussing dark matter.
I see. No connection whatsoever. How sad.
Seeker2
5 / 5 (1) 7 hours ago
cont
Actually since there's no connection between particle physics and dark matter, dark matter cannot be a particle. Good point.
Da Schneib
5 / 5 (1) 20 minutes ago
I don't think you're quite getting the point, @Seeker. The article is about dark *energy*, not dark *matter*. They're different.

