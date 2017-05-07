Galactic winds slow new star formation

May 8, 2017
big bang
This is an artist's concept of the metric expansion of space, where space (including hypothetical non-observable portions of the universe) is represented at each time by the circular sections. Note on the left the dramatic expansion (not to scale) occurring in the inflationary epoch, and at the center the expansion acceleration. The scheme is decorated with WMAP images on the left and with the representation of stars at the appropriate level of development. Credit: NASA

Scientists have created computer simulations of events soon after the Big Bang to better understand how stars today are being formed.

Researchers have formed the clearest picture yet of massive explosions that controlled the creation of galaxies, including our own, and continue to influence today.

The findings confirm a long-held theory about the after-effects of these spectacular explosions called supernovae, and how they slow down the formation process.

Blast waves

Scientists at Edinburgh say supernovae trigger powerful gusts of wind that slow the rate at which gas for new stars pours into developing galaxies.

The team used a supercomputer to create simulations of the , hydrogen and helium formed post Big Bang – all key elements of galaxy formation. They compared these with measurements of the amount of hydrogen that surrounds galaxies.

Researchers found higher levels of hydrogen outside galaxies than expected, suggesting that violent winds produced by supernovae slow down the flow of gas into galaxies.

Black hole impact

However, the simulations were unable to reproduce the hydrogen around the most , which contain quasars – the most energetic objects in the Universe.

The team suggests that quasars may have an even greater influence than supernovae on star formation, by producing enormous jets of gas fuelled by black holes.

The study is published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society by Oxford University Press. The research was carried out in collaboration with scientists at the Universities of Cambridge and Nottingham.

"Our simulations provide highly accurate descriptions of the properties of dark matter and gas found between galaxies. Understanding how form presents new challenges because the physical processes involved are much more complex. Our results suggest we are on the right track," says Professor Avery Meiksin.

Explore further: Mystery of ultra-diffuse faint galaxies solved

Related Stories

Mystery of ultra-diffuse faint galaxies solved

November 28, 2016

Over the last year, researchers have observed some very faint, diffuse galaxies. The galaxies are as faint as dwarf galaxies, but are distributed over an area just as large as the Milky Way.

Forming stars in the early universe

November 21, 2016

The first stars appeared about one hundred million years after the big bang, and ever since then stars and star formation processes have lit up the cosmos. When the universe was about three billion years old, star formation ...

A massive galaxy long ago and far away

February 6, 2017

Galaxies today fall roughly into two categories: elliptically-shaped collections of reddish, old stars that formed predominantly during a period early in the history of the universe, and spiral shaped objects dominated by ...

A simulation of the universe with realistic galaxies

December 30, 2014

An international team of astronomers, based at the Universities of Leiden in the Netherlands and Durham in the UK and, led by professor Joop Schaye (Leiden University), developed a simulation of the universe in which realistic ...

Universe's early galaxies grew massive through collisions

January 29, 2014

It has long puzzled scientists that there were enormously massive galaxies that were already old and no longer forming new stars in the very early universe, approx. 3 billion years after the Big Bang. Now new research from ...

Recommended for you

Two new Saturn-mass exoplanets discovered

May 8, 2017

(Phys.org)—An international team of astronomers has detected two new giant alien worlds circling distant stars. The newly found planets are estimated to be as massive as Saturn and are orbiting M dwarfs beyond the snow ...

Chemical engineers explain oxygen mystery on comets

May 8, 2017

A Caltech chemical engineer who normally develops new ways to fabricate microprocessors in computers has figured out how to explain a nagging mystery in space—why comets expel oxygen gas, the same gas we humans breathe.

Printing bricks from moondust using the sun's heat

May 4, 2017

Bricks have been 3-D printed out of simulated moondust using concentrated sunlight – proving in principle that future lunar colonists could one day use the same approach to build settlements on the moon.

'Hot Jupiter' transiting a rapidly-rotating star discovered

May 4, 2017

(Phys.org)—A "hot Jupiter" exoplanet transiting a rapidly rotating star has been discovered jointly by WASP and KELT survey, a new study reveals. The newly found alien world, designated WASP-167b/KELT-13b, is several times ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

RNP
not rated yet 49 minutes ago
An open access copy of paper can be found here: https://arxiv.org...6948.pdf

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.