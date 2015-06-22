A massive galaxy long ago and far away

February 6, 2017
A massive galaxy long ago and far away
An extremely massive elliptical galaxy at about three billion years after the big bang, as seen in an optical/near-infrared image. The galaxy is about ten times more massive than the Milky Way. Today the galaxy is not actively producing new stars, but its population of old, red stars appears to be the result of earlier episodes during which the galaxy was one of the most active star-forming examples known. Credit: NASA/Hubble

Galaxies today fall roughly into two categories: elliptically-shaped collections of reddish, old stars that formed predominantly during a period early in the history of the universe, and spiral shaped objects dominated by blue, young stars. The Milky Way is an example of the latter, a spiral galaxy actively making new stars. In order to understand the growth of galaxies over cosmic time and the past star formation history of the universe, astronomers study the population of old stars in distant ellipticals from earlier epochs, stars which in turn formed at an even early time. Star formation produces supernovae which enrich their environments with elements, including the diagnostic element magnesium. Measuring the amount of magnesium (relative to iron) in a galaxy thus helps to fix the strength and duration of prior episodes of star formation.

CfA astronomers Charlie Conroy and Jieun Choi and eight colleagues used the spectrometer on the Keck telescope (along with some secondary datasets) to obtain very sensitive magnesium measurements in one of the most massive and luminous elliptical known. The galaxy, seen at an epoch only three billion years after the big bang, has a stellar mass of about three hundred billion solar-masses (the Milky Way's stellar mass is about ten times less) but is currently making at a rate only about half that of the Milky Way. However, it's magnesium-to-iron ratio indicates that earlier in its life it was making stars at a phenomenally high rate, perhaps as many as several thousand solar-masses each year, making it one of the most vigorous examples of star-formation known.

The scientists conclude that the bursts of in this galaxy must have been due to mergers with other galaxies. In fact, they estimate that the object probably doubled in sized as a consequence of accreting smaller galaxies. Unfortunately this particular elliptical is so unusual that it cannot be considered a typical progenitor for any local elliptical galaxy. The team argues that additional observations of more, less extreme ellipticals in the early universe are now needed to fill in the rest of the story. The instruments on the James Webb Space Telescope, to be launched next year, should be capable of doing so.

Explore further: Image: Hubble's compact blue dwarf galaxy UGC 11411

More information: Mariska Kriek et al. A massive, quiescent, population II galaxy at a redshift of 2.1, Nature (2016). DOI: 10.1038/nature20570

Related Stories

Hubble peers at a distinctly disorganized dwarf galaxy

April 4, 2016

Despite being less famous than their elliptical and spiral galactic cousins, irregular dwarf galaxies, such as the one captured in this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, are actually one of the most common types of galaxy ...

Image: Hubble uncovers a mysterious dwarf galaxy

June 13, 2016

The drizzle of stars scattered across this image forms a galaxy known as UGC 4879. UGC 4879 is an irregular dwarf galaxy—as the name suggests, galaxies of this type are a little smaller and messier than their cosmic cousins, ...

Hubble spots an irregular island in a sea of space

August 29, 2016

This image, courtesy of the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope's Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), captures the glow of distant stars within NGC 5264, a dwarf galaxy located just over 15 million light-years away in the constellation ...

Recommended for you

A massive galaxy long ago and far away

February 6, 2017

Galaxies today fall roughly into two categories: elliptically-shaped collections of reddish, old stars that formed predominantly during a period early in the history of the universe, and spiral shaped objects dominated by ...

Japan's troubled 'space junk' mission fails

February 6, 2017

An experimental Japanese mission to clear 'space junk' or rubbish from the Earth's orbit has ended in failure, officials said Monday, in an embarassment for Tokyo.

Dedicated planet imager opens its eyes to other worlds

February 3, 2017

An astronomical instrument at Subaru Telescope on Maunakea specifically designed to see planets around other stars has been successfully commissioned and has started to reveal stunning images of other worlds after almost ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.