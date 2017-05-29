New details on nest preferences of declining sparrow

May 31, 2017
New details on nest preferences of declining sparrow
A new study sheds light on the habitat preferences of threatened Bachman's sparrows. Credit: J. Winiarski

Theory says that birds should choose nest sites that minimize their risk of predation, but studies often fail to show a connection between nest site selection and nest survival. Understanding these relationships can be key for managing declining species, and a new study from The Condor: Ornithological Applications explores the nest site preferences of Bachman's Sparrow, a vulnerable songbird dependent on regularly burned longleaf pine forests in the southeastern U.S.

Jason Winiarski of North Carolina State University and his colleagues monitored a total of 132 Bachman's Sparrow nests in two regions of North Carolina, the Coastal Plain and the Sandhills, measuring a variety of vegetation characteristics. They found several differences between the two regions in what sparrows looked for in a site—in the Coastal Plain, they favored low grass density and greater woody vegetation density, while birds in the Sandhills selected intermediate grass density and greater tree basal area. However, none of these features turned out to be related to nest survival.

According to the researchers, the differences between the two regions are likely due to differences in the available plant communities. Bachman's Sparrows also could be selecting nest sites that allow easy access to nests or maximize the survival of fledglings once they leave, and these aspects may warrant further investigation. Regardless, Winiarski and his colleagues believe their results show the importance of management that mimics historical fire regimes in longleaf pine ecosystems, in order to maintain the diverse groundcover types used by the birds.

New details on nest preferences of declining sparrow
Bachman's sparrows depend on longleaf pine habitat maintained by regular fires. Credit: J. Carpenter

The most challenging part of the study was locating nests to monitor. "Bachman's Sparrows are notoriously secretive and don't easily give up the location of their well-hidden nests," says Winiarski. "Eventually, we stumbled upon a technique of patiently watching adult sparrows at a distance that allowed the birds to behave normally, while being close enough for us to just barely see where they landed with food or nest material. That let us narrow down where the nest site was to within a few meters, and luck and thorough searching led us the rest of the way."

"It is really remarkable that the authors were able to track the large number of Bachman's Sparrow nests that they were able to find. As someone who has searched and searched for nests of this species, it is really hard," according to Purdue University's John Dunning, an expert on Bachman's Sparrow ecology who was not involved with the research. "The study shows how consistent management of vegetation structure through the use of prescribed fire remains the most important management and conservation strategy to support breeding populations of Bachman's Sparrow."

Explore further: Landscape-level habitat connectivity is key for species that depend on longleaf pine

More information: "Nest-site selection and nest survival of Bachman's Sparrows in two longleaf pine communities" americanornithologypubs.org/doi/abs/10.1650/CONDOR-16-220.1

Related Stories

Urban sparrows find new use for cigarette butts

December 5, 2012

Cigarette butts are widely reviled as an urban nuisance but birds in Mexico City see them as a boon, apparently using them to deter parasites from their nests, scientists say.

Nest size variation not related to breeding success

February 10, 2016

Contrary to expectations, the size of the Blue Tits' nests is unrelated to their breeding success. The researchers behind a forthcoming study in The Auk: Ornithological Advances spent 18 years making more than 1,200 measurements ...

Can bird feeders do more harm than good?

December 7, 2016

Many bird lovers put out feeders full of seed for their feathered friends—but those feeders may also attract predators that eat eggs and nestlings. The researchers behind a new study in The Condor: Ornithological Applications ...

Songbirds find success nesting in introduced shrubs

June 10, 2015

We all like things that are bad for us sometimes, and birds are no different. When a bird or other animal makes choices that are actually harmful for it, by reducing their lifespan, reproductive success, or something else, ...

Recommended for you

Faceless fish among weird deep sea Australian finds

May 31, 2017

Faceless fish and other weird and wonderful creatures, many of them new species, have been hauled up from the deep waters off Australia during a scientific voyage studying parts of the ocean never explored before.

First step taken toward epigenetically modified cotton

May 30, 2017

With prices down and weather patterns unpredictable, these are tough times for America's cotton farmers, but new research led by Z. Jeffrey Chen at The University of Texas at Austin might offer a break for the industry. He ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.